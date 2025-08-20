Perthshire hotel hits £5m sales but warns of staffing challenges

A boutique Highland Perthshire hotel is celebrating sales of £5 million, but its owners have warned of the difficulties facing rural businesses.

The Old Manse of Blair recently hosted First Minister John Swinney, who was shown first-hand the problems the business faces housing its workforce.

Founded and run by Anne MacDonald, the Blair Atholl hotel has evolved over the past decade from a lovingly restored 19th-century manse into a highly regarded rural hospitality business.

She purchased the building in 2016, and has spent the best part of the last decade transforming it into a five-star destination.

Earlier this year the Manse was named in the Michelin Guide, after recruiting executive chef Scott Davies.

The business now employs 15 people, and hit £5m turnover since opening.

Old Manse of Blair hosts John Swinney

But Anne points out the challenges faced by her business and those like hers in rural Scotland.

Housing for staff has become a real difficulty, she says, something she raised with Mr Swinney on his recent visit.

It is a problem other Highland Perthshire businesses have warned of recently, including nearby luxury retail destination House of Bruar.

“We want our staff to have a quality of life when they come to work for us,” she says.

“And it’s very challenging with the lack of available rental accommodation in the area. Short-term lets take the majority of the nearby vacant houses.

“Over the winter, we see these houses lying empty yet we are really challenged with trying to find places where our young people can live.

“I’m having to house people in small rooms in seasonal caravans because we just can’t get the local housing.

“When you’re in a rural destination, even if you manage to get people something in the village, how do they actually get to and from work? Because there’s no public transport.”

£5m turnover for Old Manse of Blair

On reaching £5m turnover, Anne explains how important building a brand customers could trust as authentic has been.

“Word of mouth has had a large part to play in growing the business,” she adds.

“We have lots of guests who will visit us once and then come again and again. That builds on our reputation and every time they come, they bring different connections with them.

“In 2022 we did take on a management company for the business, but that did not work out well, so I stepped back in. I had to really focus on rebuilding the brand and the customer base and trying to bring that trust and loyalty back.

“We introduced Scott Davies as executive chef over a year ago, and he’s really pushed us as a gourmet destination.

“Now we offer a tasting menu. We’re very much focused on the experience and an authentic stay and I think that’s really helped drive our sales.

“Many of the people who come to stay with us are lawyers, accountants,” she said.

The hotel has also welcomed celebrities and even some royals.

“Every week, in Europe or the US, they’re travelling to brand hotels,” Anne said.

“Going on vacation, they want something different. They want an experience, they want it to feel like they are actually on holiday.

“We offer that and I think we’re quite unique because many of the hotels in the area have all gone over to chains or brands, where it’s very much a corporate experience, whereas here is a much more authentic, Scottish experience.”

John Swinney said: “The Old Manse of Blair is a great example of how a rural business can grow and succeed while supporting the local community.

“Anne and her team have created something special in Highland Perthshire and it was a pleasure to meet with her and discuss their future.

“I am delighted that Anne’s hard work is paying dividends and I look forward to The Old Manse of Blair’s continued success in years to come.”