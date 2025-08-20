Perthshire hotel hits £5m sales but warns of staffing challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire hotel hits £5m sales but warns of staffing challenges

The Old Manse of Blair recently welcomed First Minister John Swinney to discuss the issues facing rural business.

By Paul Malik
First Minister John Swinney and The Old Manse of Blair owner and founder, Anne MacDonald, at the boutique hotel. Image: Supplied.
A boutique Highland Perthshire hotel is celebrating sales of £5 million, but its owners have warned of the difficulties facing rural businesses.

The Old Manse of Blair recently hosted First Minister John Swinney, who was shown first-hand the problems the business faces housing its workforce.

Founded and run by Anne MacDonald, the Blair Atholl hotel has evolved over the past decade from a lovingly restored 19th-century manse into a highly regarded rural hospitality business.

She purchased the building in 2016, and has spent the best part of the last decade transforming it into a five-star destination.

Earlier this year the Manse was named in the Michelin Guide, after recruiting executive chef Scott Davies.

The business now employs 15 people, and hit £5m turnover since opening.

Old Manse of Blair hosts John Swinney

But Anne points out the challenges faced by her business and those like hers in rural Scotland.

Housing for staff has become a real difficulty, she says, something she raised with Mr Swinney on his recent visit.

It is a problem other Highland Perthshire businesses have warned of recently, including nearby luxury retail destination House of Bruar.

“We want our staff to have a quality of life when they come to work for us,” she says.

Scott Davies and Anne MacDonald. Image: Supplied.

“And it’s very challenging with the lack of available rental accommodation in the area. Short-term lets take the majority of the nearby vacant houses.

“Over the winter, we see these houses lying empty yet we are really challenged with trying to find places where our young people can live.

“I’m having to house people in small rooms in seasonal caravans because we just can’t get the local housing.

“When you’re in a rural destination, even if you manage to get people something in the village, how do they actually get to and from work? Because there’s no public transport.”

£5m turnover for Old Manse of Blair

On reaching £5m turnover, Anne explains how important building a brand customers could trust as authentic has been.

“Word of mouth has had a large part to play in growing the business,” she adds.

“We have lots of guests who will visit us once and then come again and again. That builds on our reputation and every time they come, they bring different connections with them.

“In 2022 we did take on a management company for the business, but that did not work out well, so I stepped back in. I had to really focus on rebuilding the brand and the customer base and trying to bring that trust and loyalty back.

“We introduced Scott Davies as executive chef over a year ago, and he’s really pushed us as a gourmet destination.

“Now we offer a tasting menu. We’re very much focused on the experience and an authentic stay and I think that’s really helped drive our sales.

“Many of the people who come to stay with us are lawyers, accountants,” she said.

The Old Manse of Blair. Image: Supplied.

The hotel has also welcomed celebrities and even some royals.

“Every week, in Europe or the US, they’re travelling to brand hotels,” Anne said.

“Going on vacation, they want something different. They want an experience, they want it to feel like they are actually on holiday.

“We offer that and I think we’re quite unique because many of the hotels in the area have all gone over to chains or brands, where it’s very much a corporate experience, whereas here is a much more authentic, Scottish experience.”

John Swinney said: “The Old Manse of Blair is a great example of how a rural business can grow and succeed while supporting the local community.

“Anne and her team have created something special in Highland Perthshire and it was a pleasure to meet with her and discuss their future.

“I am delighted that Anne’s hard work is paying dividends and I look forward to The Old Manse of Blair’s continued success in years to come.”

