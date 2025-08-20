Dundee McDonald’s to shut for 5-week refurb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee McDonald’s to shut for 5-week refurb

The Camperdown restaurant will close its doors next Tuesday.

By Andrew Robson
The Camperdown McDonald’s will close as it undergoes a refurb
The Camperdown McDonald’s is set for an upgrade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Dundee McDonald’s restaurant is set to close for five weeks as it undergoes a refurbishment.

The Camperdown Leisure Park outlet will shut at 8pm next Tuesday (August 26) as the upgrades get underway.

It comes after plans to extend the Dayton Drive chain were approved in April.

The refurbishment will see the creation of new drive-through booths, a delivery area for couriers and larger kitchen and staff areas.

Camperdown McDonald’s to close for upgrade

While the dining area will be slightly smaller, franchisee Nick McPartland says the changes will deliver a “better customer experience”.

He confirmed the Camperdown store will be closed until October 1.

Nick also says the upgrades will bring the Camperdown outlet in line with newer restaurants, like the Monifieth branch, which reopened at the end of 2024.

Franchisee Nick McPartland.
Franchisee Nick McPartland. Image: Paul Reid

Plans for a fourth McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee were put back on the table earlier this year.

The fast food chain revealed an image of the new restaurant planned for Riverside Avenue ahead of a public consultation event in April.

McDonald’s also has hopes of opening a new £4 million restaurant in Blairgowrie.

