Dundee McDonald’s to shut for 5-week refurb

A Dundee McDonald’s restaurant is set to close for five weeks as it undergoes a refurbishment.

The Camperdown Leisure Park outlet will shut at 8pm next Tuesday (August 26) as the upgrades get underway.

It comes after plans to extend the Dayton Drive chain were approved in April.

The refurbishment will see the creation of new drive-through booths, a delivery area for couriers and larger kitchen and staff areas.

Camperdown McDonald’s to close for upgrade

While the dining area will be slightly smaller, franchisee Nick McPartland says the changes will deliver a “better customer experience”.

He confirmed the Camperdown store will be closed until October 1.

Nick also says the upgrades will bring the Camperdown outlet in line with newer restaurants, like the Monifieth branch, which reopened at the end of 2024.

Plans for a fourth McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee were put back on the table earlier this year.

The fast food chain revealed an image of the new restaurant planned for Riverside Avenue ahead of a public consultation event in April.

McDonald’s also has hopes of opening a new £4 million restaurant in Blairgowrie.