Home Business & Environment Business

Kinross 95-house plan dashes retail park dream for former British Car Auctions site

The former motor auctions site in Kinross was supposed to become a retail park - now Cala wants to build 95 homes there.

By Morag Lindsay
British Car Auctions building in Kinross
Will the former British Car Auctions site become housing rather than a retail park? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

House-builder Cala has unveiled plans for 95 homes on the site of the former British Car Auctions base in Kinross.

The move sounds the death knell for a long-running bid to turn the eyesore site into a retail park.

Marks & Spencer, B&M and Lidl were among the names once linked to the Loch Leven Gateway project.

Demolition of the former motor auctions buildings started last year.

The expectation was that the retail park would open to the public next summer.

And housing was not part of the plans.

Demolition vehicles at the former British Car Auction site in Kinross.
The demolition of the former British Car Auction site in Kinross got under way last summer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Cala told The Courier: “The site was previously earmarked for retail use, but those proposals were not viable and did not progress.

“Cala’s plans would see a fully residential redevelopment, making use of a well-
located vacant brownfield site in line with the council’s aspirations.”

Cala sets out plans to consult Kinross community

The new direction is set out in a proposal of application notice (PAN) submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

It explains that Cala intends to seek permission for around 95 family homes on the site.

Some would be classed as affordable housing.

All would come with EV charging infrastructure.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council will decide on Cala’s plans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Cala says the redevelopment also presents an opportunity to improve active travel links between the High Street and Loch Leven car park.

A PAN is the step before a major planning application.

That’s when a developer sets out how they intend to consult with the community.

In this case, Cala will hold an initial session at Loch Leven Community Campus,
Kinross, on Tuesday September 17 from 3.30-8.30pm.

A second event will be held on Tuesday October 29.

Both will be open to members of the public and community groups.

Loch Leven, near Kinross
Cala says its Kinross ambitions include improved links to Loch Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Alasdair Hughes, senior land manager with Cala Homes (East), said: “This is an important site with the potential to bring lasting local benefit to Kinross.

“We want to listen closely to the community and work in partnership to ensure any redevelopment complements the town and its surroundings.”

Cala move replaces former plans for Kinross car auctions site

The popular Loch Leven Gateway project was being steered by a company called Loch Developments Ltd.

The British Car Auctions (BCA) site brought buyers and sellers from all around to Kinross in its 1980s heyday.

However, the nine-acre site has lain derelict for several years.

Weeds and derelict buildings at former car auctions site in Kinross
The former car auctions site had become an eyesore. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Loch Developments had said its Loch Leven Gateway hub would offer locals more choice and complement Kinross High Street, as well as bringing new jobs to the town.

There was talk of a garden centre, a food retailer and a coffee-based drive-thru.

However, no formal planning application was ever submitted.

And ‘for sale’ signs went up at the site earlier this year.

Flooding and access among local concerns

Kinross Civic Trust was supportive of the previous retail park project and had some input into those plans, including around issues with drainage.

The site is close to where the new Kinross flood defences will be built.

The group had also supported Loch Developments’ intention to build a new access road linking the site to the pier at Loch Leven.

Trust secretary Irene Thomas said it would press any future developer to include this as part of its plans for the land.

