Fife marine firm shores up quarter-of-a-billion pounds worth of work

Fife’s Briggs Marine has secured £250 million worth of contracts in 2025 after its most recent deal.

Winning a Royal Navy maritime services contract has allowed it to shore up additional subcontracting work, this time with Serco.

The company will deliver range safety and aircrew training (RSACT) services across the UK.

Briggs Marine said it was “incredibly proud” of the achievement, which will add to the complex work it carries out for clients around the country.

They will be responsible for supplying and managing crews for a fleet of 15 vessels over a period of five years.

The service is a large part of the wider inshore support to military training, testing and evaluation contract awarded to Serco.

Briggs has worked with the Royal Navy for almost two decades, and were awarded its largest ever contract earlier this year.

And dozens of Fife jobs was secured after Briggs won a landmark £182m contract with the Ministry of Defence.

Iain Ross, director of port and marine at Briggs, said: “We are delighted to receive this key subcontract, which marks a further evolution of our close collaboration with Serco and Ministry of Defence on this prestigious contract.

“Our relationship with Serco is built on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to operational excellence.

“Over the past 17 years, we have worked with our Serco colleagues to support them in delivery of innovative, reliable and cost-effective marine solutions that support the Royal Navy’s mission-readiness.

“We look forward to building on our success.”

Serco

Serco is a justice, migration, defence, space, customer services, health, and transport services provider headquartered in England.

Guy Barker, Serco’s maritime services director, added: “Our success depends on trusted partners like Briggs Marine, whose expertise and commitment to excellence are vital to our support capabilities.

“This partnership with Briggs represents a significant step in ensuring the successful delivery of the DMS-NG contract and providing the Royal Navy with the dependable services it needs to operate effectively, every day.”