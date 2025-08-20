Fife marine firm shores up quarter-of-a-billion pounds worth of work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife marine firm shores up quarter-of-a-billion pounds worth of work

Briggs Marine adds further lucrative contracts following Royal Navy deal.

By Paul Malik
Fife's Briggs Marine's Smit Dart vessel, which will be used to help deliver its latest range of contracts. Image: Briggs Marine.
Fife's Briggs Marine's Smit Dart vessel, which will be used to help deliver its latest range of contracts. Image: Briggs Marine.

Fife’s Briggs Marine has secured £250 million worth of contracts in 2025 after its most recent deal.

Winning a Royal Navy maritime services contract has allowed it to shore up additional  subcontracting work, this time with Serco.

The company will deliver range safety and aircrew training (RSACT) services across the UK.

Briggs Marine said it was “incredibly proud” of the achievement, which will add to the complex work it carries out for clients around the country.

They will be responsible for supplying and managing crews for a fleet of 15 vessels over a period of five years.

The service is a large part of the wider inshore support to military training, testing and evaluation contract awarded to Serco.

Briggs Marine £250m contracts in 2025

Briggs has worked with the Royal Navy for almost two decades, and were awarded its largest ever contract earlier this year.

And dozens of Fife jobs was secured after Briggs won a landmark £182m contract with the Ministry of Defence.

Iain Ross, director of port and marine at Briggs, said: “We are delighted to receive this key subcontract, which marks a further evolution of our close collaboration with Serco and Ministry of Defence on this prestigious contract.

“Our relationship with Serco is built on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to operational excellence.

Briggs Marine’s Smit Don vessel. Image: Supplied

“Over the past 17 years, we have worked with our Serco colleagues to support them in delivery of innovative, reliable and cost-effective marine solutions that support the Royal Navy’s mission-readiness.

“We look forward to building on our success.”

Serco

Serco is a justice, migration, defence, space, customer services, health, and transport services provider headquartered in England.

Guy Barker, Serco’s maritime services director, added: “Our success depends on trusted partners like Briggs Marine, whose expertise and commitment to excellence are vital to our support capabilities.

“This partnership with Briggs represents a significant step in ensuring the successful delivery of the DMS-NG contract and providing the Royal Navy with the dependable services it needs to operate effectively, every day.”

