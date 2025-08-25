Nicholson name rides on as former employee opens new Dundee bike store

The Nicholson name rides on in Dundee after a former employee of the ‘well-kent’ bike shop took it on, while adding his own and moving across the road.

Last year the popular Forfar Road business closed after former owners Bryn and Margaret Williams announced they were retiring.

Generations of Dundonians purchased their bikes from the Stobswell store, which had a warehouse with 700 cycles at any one time at its peak.

But Billy Frame, who spent more than three decades at Nicholson’s, decided to pedal on and keep the brand alive after opening his own service and maintenance shop on Mains Loan.

He said the Williams’ have offered their blessing and support and the business community of Stobswell and Dundee has welcomed his new venture with open arms.

Billy said Nicholson and Frame’s offers repairs and servicing and will hopefully sell bikes in the near future.

Nicholson and Frame’s

Billy said: “After 32 years working with Bryn and Margaret Williams, I decided to set up for myself. It’s felt strange to finally do it, but I am so proud to take on the name.

“We’ve moved over the road, to Mains Loan.

“It has been strange moving, but I decided to keep the wheels going, for Stobswell and Dundee.

“And it’s an honour to take on such a ‘well-kent’ name, and I’ve added my own to it.

“I wanted to make sure I wasn’t stepping on anyone’s toes and Margaret and Bryn have given their blessing and support of course.

“The business has been warmly welcomed by the Stobswell business community, which is great.

“At the moment it’s service and maintenance we do in store, with an aim of maybe selling bikes in future.

“It would be nice to be able to sell entry-level bikes in time for Christmas, but I will need to see how things are going before then.”

‘Well-kent’ store in Dundee

Nicholson’s Cycles was run by the same family for more than 75 years.

It was opened by Jack and Irene Nicholson on Arbroath Road in 1949 before the business moved to its Forfar Road site in Stobswell in the 1970s.

Jack’s daughter Margaret and son-in-law Bryn took over in the 80s and ran the business until 2024, with the help of son-in-law Colin Murray.

The couple sold the premises after deciding to retire. Nicholson and Frame’s is now across the street from the old store, on Mains Loan.