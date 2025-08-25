Nicholson name rides on as former employee opens new Dundee bike store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Nicholson name rides on as former employee opens new Dundee bike store

Billy Frame has opened Nicholson and Frame's Cycle Repairs on Mains Loan.

By Paul Malik
Billy Frame hard at work in the new store. Image: Nicholson and Frame's
Billy Frame hard at work in the new store. Image: Nicholson and Frame's

The Nicholson name rides on in Dundee after a former employee of the ‘well-kent’ bike shop took it on, while adding his own and moving across the road.

Last year the popular Forfar Road business closed after former owners Bryn and Margaret Williams announced they were retiring.

Generations of Dundonians purchased their bikes from the Stobswell store, which had a warehouse with 700 cycles at any one time at its peak.

But Billy Frame, who spent more than three decades at Nicholson’s, decided to pedal on and keep the brand alive after opening his own service and maintenance shop on Mains Loan.

He said the Williams’ have offered their blessing and support and the business community of Stobswell and Dundee has welcomed his new venture with open arms.

Billy said Nicholson and Frame’s offers repairs and servicing and will hopefully sell bikes in the near future.

Nicholson and Frame’s

Billy said: “After 32 years working with Bryn and Margaret Williams, I decided to set up for myself. It’s felt strange to finally do it, but I am so proud to take on the name.

“We’ve moved over the road, to Mains Loan.

“It has been strange moving, but I decided to keep the wheels going, for Stobswell and Dundee.

“And it’s an honour to take on such a ‘well-kent’ name, and I’ve added my own to it.

“I wanted to make sure I wasn’t stepping on anyone’s toes and Margaret and Bryn have given their blessing and support of course.

The new Nicholson and Frame’s signage on Mains Loan.

The business has been warmly welcomed by the Stobswell business community, which is great.

“At the moment it’s service and maintenance we do in store, with an aim of maybe selling bikes in future.

“It would be nice to be able to sell entry-level bikes in time for Christmas, but I will need to see how things are going before then.”

‘Well-kent’ store in Dundee

Nicholson’s Cycles was run by the same family for more than 75 years.

It was opened by Jack and Irene Nicholson on Arbroath Road in 1949 before the business moved to its Forfar Road site in Stobswell in the 1970s.

Bryn and Margaret Williams in 1992 at their Forfar Road store. Image: DC Thomson.

Jack’s daughter Margaret and son-in-law Bryn took over in the 80s and ran the business until 2024, with the help of son-in-law Colin Murray.

The couple sold the premises after deciding to retire. Nicholson and Frame’s is now across the street from the old store, on Mains Loan.

More from Business

Alyn Richardson hard at work in his new role as owner of TJ Ross. Image: Jay Robertson
Glenrothes joinery firm TJ Ross hits £3 million sales
Derek Shaw throwing sweets in the air
Dundee's 'Willy Wonka' sweetie boss on hanging up his apron after 65 years
2
Poundland is on the second floor of the Wellgate.
Poundland to shut Dundee Wellgate store after more than 20 years
Griffin Forestry Estate, near Aberfeldy. Image: Savills
Perthshire forestry estate with wind farm sells for £145 million
A new dental studio is opening in Kingdom Shopping Centre
New dentist opening in Glenrothes shopping centre with space for NHS patients
2
Cairnview Windows and Doors is a real family firm for Cheryl Turner. L-R with daughter Keira, son Euan and partner Mike Anderson. Image: Due North Creatives
Why boss of Perth family business doesn’t let her kids call her mum at…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Christopher Glasgow interview 125 Live Picture shows; Christopher Glasgow. Perth Concert Hall. Supplied by Image: Perth Theatre and Concert Hall. Date; 06/06/2024
Behind the scenes in Perth as festival boss turns Mill Street into mini 'Fringe'
Bosch Rexroth's site at Viewfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.
Fife workers at Bosch Rexroth factory raise zero-hours contract change fears
Some of Stirling's main shopping streets have more vacant units than others. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
How many Stirling city centre shop units are sitting empty?
The Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath put up for sale after D&A College campus speculation

Conversation