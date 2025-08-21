Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath put up for sale after D&A College campus speculation

The Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath has been put up for sale.

The building, which sits in the heart of the town centre, has gone on the market for £950,000.

It comes just weeks after it was reported that Sava Estates had taken over the site.

It has not been confirmed why the centre has already been put up for sale, but it is being marketed by TSA Property Consultants.

The shopping centre is home to retailers including Greggs, Home Bargains and Specsavers.

Speculative proposals for D&A College campus at Abbeygate in Arbroath

Ten units are empty, and several of them are also being marketed for lease.

The centre going up for sale comes less than a year after proposals emerged for a potential Dundee and Angus College takeover of the site.

The college is considering the creation of two new campuses in Dundee and Arbroath, with the Angus plans potentially centred on the existing Abbeygate site.

However, The Courier understands no formal talks have taken place about the college buying the site, and any college plans for the Abbeygate are purely speculative at this time.

Similar proposals have emerged for the Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

The Abbeygate extends to more than 44,000 sq ft with parking for more than 200 vehicles.

The listing says: “The seller has advised that there is interest from trade counter/retail occupiers to create a 10,000 sq ft unit on the car park, alternatively for four blocks of three-storey flats, (a) total of 24 flats, subject to all agreements and consents.”

Abbeygate site ‘a powerful platform for regeneration’

When approached by The Courier, TSA confirmed it was handling the sale but declined to comment further.

The Courier has been unable to reach Glasgow-based Sava Estates for comment.

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed says she hopes the centre can have a bright future.

She told The Courier: “Our High Street needs a bold, forward-looking vision and the Abbeygate Shopping Centre presents a rare opportunity to reimagine what’s possible.

“Whether through revitalising empty units to boost local enterprise and employment, or exploring a transformative shift towards a college campus, the site offers a powerful platform for regeneration.

“Any significant change must be shaped hand-in-hand with the community, as this will be key to ensuring the next chapter delivers lasting benefit.

“With new investments and partnerships emerging, Arbroath is entering a time of real opportunity.

“If we work together, we can all help develop the town’s future.”