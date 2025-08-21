Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath put up for sale after D&A College campus speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath put up for sale after D&A College campus speculation

Empty units inside the centre are also being marketed for lease.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
The Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

The Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath has been put up for sale.

The building, which sits in the heart of the town centre, has gone on the market for £950,000.

It comes just weeks after it was reported that Sava Estates had taken over the site.

It has not been confirmed why the centre has already been put up for sale, but it is being marketed by TSA Property Consultants.

The shopping centre is home to retailers including Greggs, Home Bargains and Specsavers.

Speculative proposals for D&A College campus at Abbeygate in Arbroath

Ten units are empty, and several of them are also being marketed for lease.

The centre going up for sale comes less than a year after proposals emerged for a potential Dundee and Angus College takeover of the site.

The college is considering the creation of two new campuses in Dundee and Arbroath, with the Angus plans potentially centred on the existing Abbeygate site.

However, The Courier understands no formal talks have taken place about the college buying the site, and any college plans for the Abbeygate are purely speculative at this time.

Similar proposals have emerged for the Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

An early impression of how the D&A College campus at the Abbeygate in Arbroath might look. Image: Dundee and Angus College

The Abbeygate extends to more than 44,000 sq ft with parking for more than 200 vehicles.

The listing says: “The seller has advised that there is interest from trade counter/retail occupiers to create a 10,000 sq ft unit on the car park, alternatively for four blocks of three-storey flats, (a) total of 24 flats, subject to all agreements and consents.”

Abbeygate site ‘a powerful platform for regeneration’

When approached by The Courier, TSA confirmed it was handling the sale but declined to comment further.

The Courier has been unable to reach Glasgow-based Sava Estates for comment.

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed says she hopes the centre can have a bright future.

She told The Courier: “Our High Street needs a bold, forward-looking vision and the Abbeygate Shopping Centre presents a rare opportunity to reimagine what’s possible.

Angus council provost row
Councillor Lois Speed. Image: Supplied

“Whether through revitalising empty units to boost local enterprise and employment, or exploring a transformative shift towards a college campus, the site offers a powerful platform for regeneration.

“Any significant change must be shaped hand-in-hand with the community, as this will be key to ensuring the next chapter delivers lasting benefit.

“With new investments and partnerships emerging, Arbroath is entering a time of real opportunity.

“If we work together, we can all help develop the town’s future.”

Conversation