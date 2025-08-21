Cost of new Fife energy plant reached almost £300 million

The final bill for a new waste-to-energy plant in Fife reached almost £300 million.

Westfield Energy Recovery Facility (WERF) has opened on the site of the former opencast coal site near Kinglassie.

It has the capacity to process around 240,000 tonnes of residual, commercial and industrial waste annually.

From this, it can generate up to 24 megawatts of baseload electricity, enough to power 70,000 homes.

Privately owned, the final bill for the project was £293m.

After several years of planning by Brockwell Energy, construction started in December 2021.

Brockwell sold its equity in Westfield in 2022 to Equitix, which later sold a 50% stake to Viridor.

Brockwell Energy remained involved, managing final construction and now overseeing operations.

Project manager Sean McManus said: “During peak construction, WERF employed over 400 workers, with 40 retained for long-term operations.

“Local supply chain partnerships have reinvested in the region, driving broader economic impact.

“With the landfill ban approaching, alternative solutions are essential.

“Fife Council, through its partnership with CIRECO, already has a deal to send 160,000 tonnes of waste to Westfield.”

Further development of the site

The energy firm is also laying the foundation for associated developments on the property.

It has secured consent for a 30 megawatt solar array. It is also exploring the possibility of a floating solar energy scheme with offshore and reservoir-based options under review.

Battery storage would be part of future developments as a means of balancing the demand on the grid.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development at Fife Council, said there is strong interest from businesses looking to relocate to Westfield.

She said: “Westfield invites businesses to co-locate within a sustainable energy cluster.

“From green manufacturing to data centres seeking low-cost renewable power, this project advances Fife’s energy transition.

“Westfield is not only generating clean electricity but may become a hub for industrial decarbonisation through private wire heat and power networks, supporting jobs, investment, and sustainability.”

The Westfield open-cast coal mine closed in 1994.