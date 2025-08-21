Cost of new Fife energy plant reached almost £300 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost of new Fife energy plant reached almost £300 million

The facility will be used by Fife Council and can handle more than 200,000 tonnes of waste a year.

By Rob McLaren
Westfield Energy Recovery Facility waste to energy plant in Kinglassie.
Image: Supplied

The final bill for a new waste-to-energy plant in Fife reached almost £300 million.

Westfield Energy Recovery Facility (WERF) has opened on the site of the former opencast coal site near Kinglassie.

It has the capacity to process around 240,000 tonnes of residual, commercial and industrial waste annually.

From this, it can generate up to 24 megawatts of baseload electricity, enough to power 70,000 homes.

Privately owned, the final bill for the project was £293m.

Westfield Energy Recovery Facility

After several years of planning by Brockwell Energy, construction started in December 2021.

Brockwell sold its equity in Westfield in 2022 to Equitix, which later sold a 50% stake to Viridor.

Brockwell Energy remained involved, managing final construction and now overseeing operations.

Project manager Sean McManus said: “During peak construction, WERF employed over 400 workers, with 40 retained for long-term operations.

Westfield Energy Recovery Facility waste to energy plant in Kinglassie.
Image: Supplied.

“Local supply chain partnerships have reinvested in the region, driving broader economic impact.

“With the landfill ban approaching, alternative solutions are essential.

“Fife Council, through its partnership with CIRECO, already has a deal to send 160,000 tonnes of waste to Westfield.”

Further development of the site

The energy firm is also laying the foundation for associated developments on the property.

It has secured consent for a 30 megawatt solar array. It is also exploring the possibility of a floating solar energy scheme with offshore and reservoir-based options under review.

Battery storage would be part of future developments as a means of balancing the demand on the grid.

An archive picture of a dredger operating on marshland at Westfield open-cast coal site at Kinglassie.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development at Fife Council, said there is strong interest from businesses looking to relocate to Westfield.

She said: “Westfield invites businesses to co-locate within a sustainable energy cluster.

“From green manufacturing to data centres seeking low-cost renewable power, this project advances Fife’s energy transition.

“Westfield is not only generating clean electricity but may become a hub for industrial decarbonisation through private wire heat and power networks, supporting jobs, investment, and sustainability.”

The Westfield open-cast coal mine closed in 1994.

