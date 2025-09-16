Whisky firm backed by rugby star Finn Russell investing in Fife

A Fife whisky company that counts Scotland rugby star Finn Russell among its backers has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in its Newburgh bonded warehouse in its first year in business.

It houses more than 14,000 casks of whisky and spirit from around the world.

Spiritfilled said it has ploughed a high six-figure sum into its Braeside bond, making it an environmental and industry frontrunner.

the company also operates a bottling plant, under its Mythical Beasts label.

Scotland and British and Irish Lions star Finn Russell from Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire, a prominent whisky investor, is a brand ambassador for the firm.

Spiritfilled’s strategic investment

Spiritfilled co-founder and chief executive Russell Spratley highlighted the innovations at the Newburgh facility.

He said: “What sets Braeside’s system apart is the inclusion of lock gate technology – a safety and security innovation that ensures controlled access to casks, enhancing both compliance and operational efficiency.

“This system enhances the professionalism of Spiritfilled’s operations, reinforcing investor confidence in asset protection.

“It also demonstrates our long-term commitment to becoming a leader in secure, scalable and investor-friendly whisky storage.

“Braeside Bond is not just a warehouse, it’s the physical backbone of our mission to professionalise and elevate the private whisky investment space.”

Braeside Bond whisky investment

The business’s most recent purchase is a state-of-the-art electric forklift for its 20,000 square foot site on the banks of the River Tay.

Spiritfilled has also added a cask rotator and a “cask tilter”, which attaches to the forklift.

The rotator allows the safe and efficient palletising of filled casks, while the tilter is needed for stowing and de-stowing from the massive racks which hold the amber bead.

Braeside Bond operations manager Torin Currie said: “The cask handling attachments are innovative pieces of machinery which will bring many benefits for clients and reinforce investors’ confidence in how we protect their assets.

“It reduces the wear and damage to assets in long-term maturation, which is key, while also demonstrating our premium handling standards to future buyers and brokers.

“We are committed to becoming a leader in secure, investor-friendly storage, using Braeside Bond to raise the bar when it comes to private whisky investment.”