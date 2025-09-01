Crieff landlord blames increased regulation as he sells up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Crieff landlord blames increased regulation as he sells up

William Frame has explained why he is selling flats he developed in the former town cinema.

William Frame, owner of Braemore Estates has decided to sell parts of Crieff development amid rising regulations. Image: Neil Smith
By Dylan Lockhart

A Crieff landlord is selling flats in the former town cinema he developed 20 years ago blaming mounting Scottish Government regulation.

William Frame founded Braemore Estates in Edinburgh in 1988 and has spent decades building a substantial portfolio of residential and commercial properties across Scotland.

One of his most notable projects came 20 years ago, when he transformed Crieff’s abandoned cinema into modern luxury flats at Wade Court.

Now, after two decades of steady demand, he has decided to sell most of them.

Landlord selling flats in Crieff

In 2005, Braemore Estates invested around £700,000 creating nine flats in the former cinema.

Mr Frame said regulation changes have compelled him to sell six of them.

He explained: “The flats have always rented very well, especially with employees from Gleneagles and Crieff Hydro.

Wade Court in Crieff, the former cinema turned into modern flats. Image: Neil Smith
“But the regulations are piling up and the time to sell is right.”

He said conditions for landlords have become much tougher in recent years.

He believes over-regulation is pushing many out of the market, reducing supply and driving up rents.

The new Housing (Scotland) Bill working its way through parliament has proposed a long-term system of rent controls.

Difficulties of being a landlord

William said: “Being a landlord is not a good experience today.

“A lot of people are leaving the sector, which is not helpful. All that does is mean there’s less choice for tenants and it drives the price up.

“Regulations have gradually piled up. The latest short-term let rules forced costly upgrades to wiring and fuse boxes, even when nothing was wrong.

William Frame on the over regulation affecting the housing market. Image: Neil Smith
“Regulation is necessary, but not over-regulation. Governments don’t know when to stop.

“A lot of people have departed from the Airbnb or short-term lets. It’s extremely short-sighted, because these properties were very popular with younger people or families.

“I had two properties in Perthshire that I just said, ‘I can’t be bothered with this anymore, this is too much hard work,’ and I just put them back to long-term lets.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said it recognises the role the private rented sector plays in meeting Scotland’s housing needs.

“A fairer, well-managed private rented sector is in the interest of both tenants and landlords,” the government said.

“Our rent control proposals in the Housing (Scotland) Bill have been developed following extensive engagement with the sector.”

Future plans

Despite the challenges, William continues to invest in new developments.

His latest project is Drummond House in Crieff, a Victorian police station built in 1901.

The £850,000 redevelopment will produce nine flats.

Drummond House, a Victorian police station is being turned into modern flats. Image: Neil Smith
Seven have already been sold, with prices ranging from just over £100,000 to £280,000.

“I like restoring old Victorian buildings. It’s rewarding, and the flats have strong history and character,” William explained.

“But planning and building regulations are becoming increasingly onerous, which makes it harder to make these things work.

“It’s really important as a nation that we reuse our older buildings.”

Conversation