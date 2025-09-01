Crieff landlord blames increased regulation as he sells up

A Crieff landlord is selling flats in the former town cinema he developed 20 years ago blaming mounting Scottish Government regulation.

William Frame founded Braemore Estates in Edinburgh in 1988 and has spent decades building a substantial portfolio of residential and commercial properties across Scotland.

One of his most notable projects came 20 years ago, when he transformed Crieff’s abandoned cinema into modern luxury flats at Wade Court.

Now, after two decades of steady demand, he has decided to sell most of them.

Landlord selling flats in Crieff

In 2005, Braemore Estates invested around £700,000 creating nine flats in the former cinema.

Mr Frame said regulation changes have compelled him to sell six of them.

He explained: “The flats have always rented very well, especially with employees from Gleneagles and Crieff Hydro.

“But the regulations are piling up and the time to sell is right.”

He said conditions for landlords have become much tougher in recent years.

He believes over-regulation is pushing many out of the market, reducing supply and driving up rents.

The new Housing (Scotland) Bill working its way through parliament has proposed a long-term system of rent controls.

Difficulties of being a landlord

William said: “Being a landlord is not a good experience today.

“A lot of people are leaving the sector, which is not helpful. All that does is mean there’s less choice for tenants and it drives the price up.

“Regulations have gradually piled up. The latest short-term let rules forced costly upgrades to wiring and fuse boxes, even when nothing was wrong.

“Regulation is necessary, but not over-regulation. Governments don’t know when to stop.

“A lot of people have departed from the Airbnb or short-term lets. It’s extremely short-sighted, because these properties were very popular with younger people or families.

“I had two properties in Perthshire that I just said, ‘I can’t be bothered with this anymore, this is too much hard work,’ and I just put them back to long-term lets.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said it recognises the role the private rented sector plays in meeting Scotland’s housing needs.

“A fairer, well-managed private rented sector is in the interest of both tenants and landlords,” the government said.

“Our rent control proposals in the Housing (Scotland) Bill have been developed following extensive engagement with the sector.”

Future plans

Despite the challenges, William continues to invest in new developments.

His latest project is Drummond House in Crieff, a Victorian police station built in 1901.

The £850,000 redevelopment will produce nine flats.

Seven have already been sold, with prices ranging from just over £100,000 to £280,000.

“I like restoring old Victorian buildings. It’s rewarding, and the flats have strong history and character,” William explained.

“But planning and building regulations are becoming increasingly onerous, which makes it harder to make these things work.

“It’s really important as a nation that we reuse our older buildings.”