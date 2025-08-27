Meet the Fife piper who restores war heroes’ medals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Fife piper who restores war heroes’ medals

Proud piper Brodie Savage turned his side hustle into a full-time business.

By Paul Malik
Crown Ceremonial Services, founded by Brodie Savage, specialises in the mounting and restoration of military and civilian medals using traditional techniques. Image: Supplied.
When Brodie Savage was booked to pipe at the funeral of a veteran who had fought in the Second World War, he noticed the soldier’s medals needed to be mounted.

There was not enough time between their discovery and the service for them to be restored to their former glory, so keen historian Brodie stepped in and offered to do it.

Brodie had dabbled in restoration before, but his work on the veteran’s medals caught the eye of the boss of an armed forces charity.

This former Coldstream Guard then asked the piper to work on his own medals, and Crown Medal Mounting was born.

As demand grew, Brodie combined his medal-mounting business with his bagpiping work under the Crown Ceremonial Services name.

It got to the stage where he had to turn down work, his diary had become so busy.

This was rectified after he secured funding to develop his business further, helping him build trust with his customer base.

Crown Ceremonial Services

Work started to snowball and in September 2023 he left his job in hospitality to focus on his business full-time.

“As luck would have it, I’d dabbled in a bit of restoration before and really enjoyed it,” he said.

“I figured I’d give it a go, and if it didn’t work, they could always send the medals away later, but I got the job done on time.

Some of the medals Brodie has worked on restoring. Image: Supplied

“The CEO of a local forces charity assisting with the funeral – a former Coldstream Guards Warrant Officer – saw the medals and asked me to do his next.

“One job turned into two, and before long I decided to start Crown Medal Mounting.”

Business loan

As well as restoring medals and playing pipes at events, Brodie offers a framing service and sells vintage artwork through his business.

The Lochgelly piper was awarded a £6,500 loan from X-Forces Enterprise (XFE) through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

This allowed Brodie to purchase framing equipment, medal-mounting stock and workshop tools.

Brodie Savage, who turned his side-hustle restoring and mounting medals into his full-time business, Crown Ceremonial Services.

“The loan came at just the right time – I was turning down framing requests because I lacked the kit,” he adds.

“Thanks to XFE, the funds were in my account within a week of submitting my application and the team were incredibly supportive, offering mentoring and opportunities to showcase at events like the Veterans UK Expo.

“Customer trust is at the heart of what we do.

“People are understandably nervous about mailing their medals away, but by offering video consultations and treating each piece with care, we’ve built a loyal following.”

Conversation