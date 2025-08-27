Meet the Fife piper who restores war heroes’ medals

When Brodie Savage was booked to pipe at the funeral of a veteran who had fought in the Second World War, he noticed the soldier’s medals needed to be mounted.

There was not enough time between their discovery and the service for them to be restored to their former glory, so keen historian Brodie stepped in and offered to do it.

Brodie had dabbled in restoration before, but his work on the veteran’s medals caught the eye of the boss of an armed forces charity.

This former Coldstream Guard then asked the piper to work on his own medals, and Crown Medal Mounting was born.

As demand grew, Brodie combined his medal-mounting business with his bagpiping work under the Crown Ceremonial Services name.

It got to the stage where he had to turn down work, his diary had become so busy.

This was rectified after he secured funding to develop his business further, helping him build trust with his customer base.

Crown Ceremonial Services

Work started to snowball and in September 2023 he left his job in hospitality to focus on his business full-time.

“As luck would have it, I’d dabbled in a bit of restoration before and really enjoyed it,” he said.

“I figured I’d give it a go, and if it didn’t work, they could always send the medals away later, but I got the job done on time.

“The CEO of a local forces charity assisting with the funeral – a former Coldstream Guards Warrant Officer – saw the medals and asked me to do his next.

“One job turned into two, and before long I decided to start Crown Medal Mounting.”

Business loan

As well as restoring medals and playing pipes at events, Brodie offers a framing service and sells vintage artwork through his business.

The Lochgelly piper was awarded a £6,500 loan from X-Forces Enterprise (XFE) through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

This allowed Brodie to purchase framing equipment, medal-mounting stock and workshop tools.

“The loan came at just the right time – I was turning down framing requests because I lacked the kit,” he adds.

“Thanks to XFE, the funds were in my account within a week of submitting my application and the team were incredibly supportive, offering mentoring and opportunities to showcase at events like the Veterans UK Expo.

“Customer trust is at the heart of what we do.

“People are understandably nervous about mailing their medals away, but by offering video consultations and treating each piece with care, we’ve built a loyal following.”