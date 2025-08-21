Fife workers at Bosch Rexroth factory raise zero-hours contract change fears

Staff at Fife’s Bosch Rexroth factory have raised fears of proposed changes which could see them put on zero-hour contracts.

Worried workers have contacted The Courier to say the changes amount to a “fire-and-rehire” policy, because of the lack of redundancy options put forward.

Unite the union has a large membership within the 250-strong workforce at Glenrothes.

The union said it was in dialogue with bosses at the German engineering firm and “nothing at present had been agreed”.

But Unite said they would put any formal proposal to members to “see what action they should take”.

Bosch Rexroth’s global sales slumped last year, in what they called “a difficult market environment”.

Turnover amounted to €6.5 billion (£5.6bn) in 2024, a 13% drop on the previous year.

What is Bosch Rexroth proposing to do?

In a document leaked to The Courier, Bosch Rexroth is proposing changes to its terms and conditions of employment.

This includes the introduction of short time working and lay off provisions into all its employment contracts.

They also allegedly propose an update on the terms and conditions of employment for all associates and managers to “ensure they are aligned with best practice and consistent across the business”.

The document shows Bosch Rexroth also wants to introduce a temporary adjustment to working hours, dubbed “banked hours”.

Unite industrial officer George Ramsay said: “Unite is in consultation with Bosch Rexroth and nothing at present has been agreed to in relation to the company proposing new contracts of employment.

“Unite remains in active dialogue with our representatives on site as active negotiations continue with the employer.

“We will await any formal proposal from Bosch Rexroth and then our membership will decide on what course of action we take.”

Bosch Rexroth did not respond to a request for comment.

Previous strikes

In 2022, 200 workers at the site went on strike in a dispute over pay.

Staff at the firm’s base in Glenrothes walked out after union Unite said they would be £7,000 a year worse off after the German-owned global tech and engineering giant put forward a 6% pay deal.

Union bosses said that represented a “significant” pay cut against inflation at the time.

Bosch Rexroth said it expects order intake and overall sales to stabilize over the coming year.

They said it was continuing to “invest in a targeted manner” in new buildings, equipment and research and development, thereby supporting its long-term growth strategy.