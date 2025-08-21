Fife workers at Bosch Rexroth factory raise zero-hours contract change fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife workers at Bosch Rexroth factory raise zero-hours contract change fears

Staff at the Glenrothes site have raised fears over changes to their contracts.

By Paul Malik
Bosch Rexroth's site at Viewfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.
Staff at Fife’s Bosch Rexroth factory have raised fears of proposed changes which could see them put on zero-hour contracts.

Worried workers have contacted The Courier to say the changes amount to a “fire-and-rehire” policy, because of the lack of redundancy options put forward.

Unite the union has a large membership within the 250-strong workforce at Glenrothes.

The union said it was in dialogue with bosses at the German engineering firm and “nothing at present had been agreed”.

But Unite said they would put any formal proposal to members to “see what action they should take”.

Bosch Rexroth’s global sales slumped last year, in what they called “a difficult market environment”.

Turnover amounted to €6.5 billion (£5.6bn) in 2024, a 13% drop on the previous year.

What is Bosch Rexroth proposing to do?

In a document leaked to The Courier, Bosch Rexroth is proposing changes to its terms and conditions of employment.

This includes the introduction of short time working and lay off provisions into all its employment contracts.

They also allegedly propose an update on the terms and conditions of employment for all associates and managers to “ensure they are aligned with best practice and consistent across the business”.

The document shows Bosch Rexroth also wants to introduce a temporary adjustment to working hours, dubbed “banked hours”.

Unite industrial officer George Ramsay said: “Unite is in consultation with Bosch Rexroth and nothing at present has been agreed to in relation to the company proposing new contracts of employment.

George Ramsay of Unite.

“Unite remains in active dialogue with our representatives on site as active negotiations continue with the employer.

“We will await any formal proposal from Bosch Rexroth and then our membership will decide on what course of action we take.”

Bosch Rexroth did not respond to a request for comment.

Previous strikes

In 2022, 200 workers at the site went on strike in a dispute over pay.

Staff at the firm’s base in Glenrothes walked out after union Unite said they would be £7,000 a year worse off after the German-owned global tech and engineering giant put forward a 6% pay deal.

Union bosses said that represented a “significant” pay cut against inflation at the time.

Bosch Rexroth said it expects order intake and overall sales to stabilize over the coming year.

They said it was continuing to “invest in a targeted manner” in new buildings, equipment and research and development, thereby supporting its long-term growth strategy.

