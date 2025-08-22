Why boss of Perth family business doesn’t let her kids call her mum at work

The boss of a Perthshire glazing firm believes the secret to its success is a focus on family and evolving with the times.

Cairnview Windows and Doors – formerly known as Highland Homestyle – has grown steadily over the past 28 years to become one of the region’s most successful double-glazing specialists.

Owner Cheryl Turner now employs her partner and their two children – but, crucially, she doesn’t answer to the title “mum” at work.

Colleagues during working hours

The 51-year-old, who took over the Scone-based business from her father, Alan Turner, is determined to treat all her staff equally and ensure everyone pulls their weight.

Between 9am and 5pm, her son Euan, 22, is her procurement officer and daughter Keira, 20, is her operations leader.

“It is so important to me that everyone pulls their weight, feels valued and takes responsibility for the business, family or not,” Cheryl said.

“We are a well-oiled machine and I am big on respect.”

She continued: “At work, my family have always called each other by our first names, no mum or dad, because at work we are colleagues.

“I took on my children because I knew they would work hard and want the business to do well – it wasn’t a given and there are no special privileges.

“I didn’t want them to be entitled and they know they won’t be treated any differently to the other staff.”

Cairnview fit 50 windows a week

Despite the cost-of-living crisis, Cairnview Windows and Doors is still busy every day as customers seek high-quality, trusted workmanship.

Its five fitters install around 50 products a week, from windows, doors and conservatories to roof lining and state-of-the-art Smart Glass, which is self-cleaning and designed to keep temperature at precise levels.

The family firm, founded in 1997, has always valued quality workmanship and customer satisfaction ahead of profit margins.

However, when Cheryl’s dad stepped down in 2020, she was keen to make a few changes to both modernise and grow the business.

Rebranding from Highland Homecare to Cairnview Windows and Doors better suited the services it offered.

Cheryl also increased the sales team to widen the firm’s reach and to give her more time to focus on marketing and business strategy.

Cheryl added: “Our business has grown over the years by offering really good quality products and workmanship and a 10-year warranty worth the paper it is written on.

“My dad set the standard high and I am keen to continue that.

“Him leaving has allowed me to bring in more people and grow the business, but the core values still remain.

“We have always done well through word of mouth and our debt level is very low as customer satisfaction is high.

“It hasn’t been easy the past year with costs rising but our sales are remaining pretty constant.

“I think being a really good company that customers know they can rely on will ensure we are always ok.

“We aren’t the cheapest or the most expensive but we offer real value for money and real family values.”