New dentist opening in Glenrothes shopping centre with space for NHS patients

A new dentist is set to open in a Glenrothes shopping centre with space for NHS patients.

KY Dental Studios is moving into the Kingdom Shopping Centre.

The studio will be located across from Poundland, but an opening date has not yet been confirmed.

Registrations have opened for new patients.

It comes amid a struggle for residents in Fife to get access to dental treatment.

Dental surgery hiring staff ahead of opening in Glenrothes

A post on the Kingdom Shopping Centre Facebook page says KY Dental Studio will offer “quality dental care in a modern, friendly environment”.

The firm is also looking for dental nurses and receptionists to join ahead of opening.

In June, the Kingdom Shopping Centre welcomed Xtreme Trampoline Arena, two years after it was forced to vacate its Saltire Retail Park premises.

The centre is also looking for a new leaseholder for the flagship unit that used to host Dunnes Stores.