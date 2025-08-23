Dundee’s ‘Willy Wonka’ sweetie boss on hanging up his apron after 65 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Dundee’s ‘Willy Wonka’ sweetie boss on hanging up his apron after 65 years

From a market stall aged 12 to transforming the fortunes of Dundee institution Keiller's and meeting Princess Diana, Derek Shaw has had an inspirational career.

Derek Shaw throwing sweets in the air
Dundee's Willy Wonka, Derek Shaw. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
By Kirsten Johnson

Renowned Dundee confectioner Derek Shaw retired this month after an astonishing 65 years in the industry.

Affectionately known as “Dundee’s Willy Wonka”, he helped create some of the nation’s best-loved sweets and treats.

However, his journey to success was a somewhat unconventional one.

Derek – whose claim to fame is stepping on Princess Diana’s shoe during a factory tour – began his working life aged 12 selling women’s underwear from a Kent market stall.

Childhood sweethearts

Growing up in a family of eight, money was tight, and Derek dutifully handed over his pay packet to his mother every week.

It was a chance meeting while running an errand for his boss that would change the course of Derek’s life forever.

As soon he and Gloria Margerum – now his beloved wife of 58 years – set eyes on one another aged 13 and 14, they were inseparable.

Derek, 78, and Gloria, 79, at their Liff home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And the father of his childhood sweetheart, the owner of a well-established Gravesend sweet shop, soon took him on as his teenage apprentice.

Hardworking and diligent, Derek quickly rose up the ranks in the south-east of England’s confectionery sector and in his twenties, he helped launch Butterkist popcorn.

It was such a success that he was headhunted by the prominent Okhai family in Dundee, who were set to take over James Keiller & Son’s marmalade factory.

In 1981, having never set foot north of the border, Derek moved his young family 500 miles north to Dundee.

He laughs when he recalls incorrectly telling his wife that Lochee High Street, which boasted little more than a Woolworths at the time, was Dundee’s “city centre”.

Her disappointment with the shops on offer almost cost Derek his new position – but, thankfully, Gloria soon discovered Dundee was considerably bigger than her husband realised.

Six decades in confectionary

Sitting in his pristine Liff home, with views overlooking the River Tay, great-grandfather Derek, 78, admits it is taking time for him to get used to retirement.

He had hoped to work until he was 80 as an independent confectionery consultant but had started to struggle with long days on his feet.

Derek is looking forward to spending time in his garden with his favourite sweet treat – marshmallows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Derek, who was invited to the Holyrood Palace Garden Party on three occasions for his services to confectionary, said: “I am so lucky to have had such a wonderful career and to have created millions of sweet treats for people to enjoy.

“It’s only now that I am retired that I have the time to take stock and look back at everything I have achieved.

“And I have had such lovely messages from people I have worked with over the years – and also people who loved our sweets.”

Market stall women’s knickers

Looking back to his childhood in Gravesend, Derek believes being “poor” spurred him on.

He explains: “There were 11 of us in a small house – me, seven siblings, my parents and my grandfather.

“My dad was a bus inspector and my mum was a housewife but worked as a Christmas post girl to make extra cash.

“I knew from an early age that I needed to contribute financially so when I turned 12 I started working at the market selling women’s undergarments – pants, bras and knickerbockers – for half a crown.

“I worked at weekends and during the school holidays.

“When I was 13, I would go into East London to work at Petticoat Lane Market and on the way home I would go into a local theatre to help teach the actors how to speak like they were working class.

“I was definitely enterprising and being able to bring home a few pounds to my mum made a difference.”

Derek Shaw, know as Dundee’s Willie Wonka, has a home full of memorabilia. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Despite giving him an apprenticeship at sweet maker Margerum’s of Kent, Gloria’s father George took a number of years to truly accept Derek into the family fold.

Derek said: “Gloria and I had very different backgrounds and upbringings. I was quite poor and her family were business owners so she didn’t want for much.

“I think I had to prove myself to her father, as he wanted to know I could provide for Gloria, and it took some time.

“We  first met when I was 13 and she was 14 and I went to buy my cigarettes for my boss from her dad’s shop.

“I remember she had an apron with Liquorice Allsorts on it and I was immediately taken with her.”

Thrown in at deep end

He continued: “Gloria’s dad saw I was hardworking and offered me a sweety apprenticeship when I was 15 and left school.

“I learned everything there is to know about making sweets and when I was about 21 he moved me to a confectionary business he bought in East London to learn management skills.

“I was thrown in at the deep end and tried some things that didn’t work but it was the making of me.”

Derek later went into partnership with another London firm, Crusader Confectionary, as works director and helped modernise their factory.

He helped create the first ever twist-wrapped fruit jelly sweets, which were sold in British Home Stores and Woolworths.

Big move to Scotland

He then helped set up the Butterkist factory in Essex, which at one point was making 80 million packets of popcorn a year as well as fudge, boiled and jelly sweets.

In 1981, he received an unexpected call from a mysterious figure keen to talk about a potential move north of the border.

At first Derek was hesitant but when he discovered he would be working at James Keiller and Son in Dundee, he jumped at the opportunity.

He said: “The Okhai family really invested in the factory and machinery and it was a great place to work.

“We made preserves, and butterscotch as well as sherbet fruits, fruit chews and chocolate eclairs to name a few.

“We felt so welcome in Dundee and found the people so friendly – even though it took us a while to understand the accent.”

Memorable moment with Princess Di

A defining career moment was getting the chance to show Princess Diana around the Keiller site – and almost sending her flying.

He recalls: “She was just wonderful – my second love after Gloria.

“She was kind and so interested in what we did – even when I stood on the back of her shoe.”

A photograph of Derek showing Princess Diana around the Keiller’s confectionery factory in September 1983 has pride of place in the Shaw’s dining room. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

In 1989 Derek and Gloria set up Shaws Sweet Factory, firstly on Dundee’s Nobel Road and then Mains Loan.

At its peak, Shaws had 32 staff and the visitor centre had an annual footfall of 35,000.

The couple were sad to have to liquidate the company in 2002 when the building’s repair costs became too high.

But, never one to rest on his laurels, Derek became one of the world’s most in-demand confectionary consultants.

Over the next two decades he helped big names including Thorntons, Guinness, Lily O’Brien’s and Mackies of Scotland with their methods, recipes and management.

Now he has retired, Derek has promised Gloria, 79, he will help her with her charity plant sales and tombola stand.

He hopes to enjoy toasting his favourite sweet treats, marshmallows, in their garden – a pleasure he was previously too busy for.

He also revealed he is writing an autobiography, entitled From Council House to Holyrood Palace.

Derek added: “I got to make every sweet you could think of, from coconut ice and boiled sweets to chocolate eclairs, salted caramel and a very famous hazelnut chocolate spread.

“It is the end of an era but I had a good innings.”

