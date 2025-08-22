Perthshire forestry estate with wind farm sells for £145 million

A Perthshire forestry estate with its own wind farm has sold in one of the largest rural land transactions ever recorded in Scotland.

The 5,630-hectare Griffin Forestry Estate, near Aberfeldy, has been bought by a fund managed by London-based asset management firm Gresham House.

The purchase price was £145 million, substantially more than the listing price of £130m.

What does the Perthshire forestry estate sale include?

Savills marketed the sale as two lots.

Lot one – which included Griffin Forest, Ballinloan A Forest and Griffin wind farm – was on sale for offers over £105m.

The 4,245-hectare space includes Scots pine, dating back to the 1800s, and a range of other trees.

Griffin Wind farm – which has operated since 2012 – boasts 39 turbines that have a capacity of 2.3 megawatts.

Meanwhile, lot two – 1,389-hectare Moness Forest, which mostly consisted of 1980s Sitka spruce – was on sale for offers over £25m.

Transaction is one of largest rural sales

Confirming the purchase, a Gresham House spokesperson described the firm as “one of the UK’s leading natural capital investors”.

The firm said: “Gresham House has a long track record in sustainable forestry management, delivering financial and environmental benefits.

“It directly supports the Scottish Government’s growth ambitions and the Climate Change Committee’s call to double tree planting over the next two decades.”

News of the sale was broken by Scottish land ownership expert and former Green MSP Andy Wightman.

Writing on his blog Land Matters, he said: “Griffin Forestry Estate comprises the Griffin and Moness estates in Perthshire either side of the A826 south of Aberfeldy.

“I have a personal connection with the forest as I planted much of it in my first job.

“The majority of the estate used to be part of the Grandtully Estate and was sold to the Midland Bank Pension Fund in 1980. The logo of the then Midland Bank was a griffin – hence the name.

“Around 20 years ago, the estate was sold to Julia Hands and a wind farm was then constructed. In 2012, Julia gifted the estate to her husband, Guy Hands.

“The sale price was £145m, making it one of the most expensive rural estate acquisitions ever.”

Mr Hands founded private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners and is also a former chairman of record company EMI.