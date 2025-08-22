Poundland to shut Dundee Wellgate store after more than 20 years

Poundland is set to shut its store in Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre after more than 20 years.

The discount brand announced the “shock” news in a Facebook post on Friday.

Poundland’s final day of trading in the shopping centre will be October 11.

The announcement post read: “For more than 20 years, we’ve been proud to be part of the Wellgate Centre, serving thousands of wonderful customers and working alongside hundreds of truly fantastic colleagues.

“Running this page locally has given us the privilege of supporting our community and getting to know so many of you who have become more than just customers, you’ve become friends and “regulars” we’ll never forget.

Staff ‘shocked’ at closure of Dundee Poundland store

The post added: “The news came as a real shock to us all, but the kindness, encouragement and warm words we’ve received each day have meant the world.

“They’ve reminded us just how special Dundee is, and how lucky we’ve been to be part of it.

“Until the very last day, we’ll continue to welcome you with a laugh, a smile, and our very best service.”

The store also urged local employers to get in touch if they have vacancies for staff affected by the closure.

It comes just weeks after fast food chain Burger King shut in the shopping centre.

However, a holistic and witchcraft shop recently opened in the Wellgate after moving out of the Keiller Centre.