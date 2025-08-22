Poundland to shut Dundee Wellgate store after more than 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poundland to shut Dundee Wellgate store after more than 20 years

Poundland has announced it will close its Dundee store in October.

By Andrew Robson
Poundland is on the second floor of the Wellgate.
Poundland is on the second floor of the Wellgate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Poundland is set to shut its store in Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre after more than 20 years.

The discount brand announced the “shock” news in a Facebook post on Friday.

Poundland’s final day of trading in the shopping centre will be October 11.

The announcement post read: “For more than 20 years, we’ve been proud to be part of the Wellgate Centre, serving thousands of wonderful customers and working alongside hundreds of truly fantastic colleagues.

“Running this page locally has given us the privilege of supporting our community and getting to know so many of you who have become more than just customers, you’ve become friends and “regulars” we’ll never forget.

Staff ‘shocked’ at closure of Dundee Poundland store

The post added: “The news came as a real shock to us all, but the kindness, encouragement and warm words we’ve received each day have meant the world.

“They’ve reminded us just how special Dundee is, and how lucky we’ve been to be part of it.

“Until the very last day, we’ll continue to welcome you with a laugh, a smile, and our very best service.”

The store also urged local employers to get in touch if they have vacancies for staff affected by the closure.

It comes just weeks after fast food chain Burger King shut in the shopping centre.

However, a holistic and witchcraft shop recently opened in the Wellgate after moving out of the Keiller Centre.

