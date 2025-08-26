High street round-up: New developments for shopping centres in Arbroath, Dundee, Glenrothes and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High street round-up: New developments for shopping centres in Arbroath, Dundee, Glenrothes and Stirling

The Courier rounds up all the latest pub, restaurant, shop and hotel news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ben MacDonald
Abbeygate Shopping Centre features in this week's round-up
Updates from shopping centres in Arbroath, Dundee, Glenrothes and Stirling are among the latest developments at high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has rounded up all you need to know from pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Shops

Arbroath Shopping Centre goes up for sale

The Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath has been put up for sale.

The High Street building, which is home to retailers including Greggs and Home Bargains, is on the market for £950,000.

The centre’s availability comes less than a year after proposals emerged for a potential Dundee and Angus College takeover of the site.

Poundland to close Dundee Wellgate store

Poundland is on the second floor of the Wellgate.
After 20 years, Poundland has announced it is closing its shop in the Wellgate in Dundee.

An announcement through the store’s Facebook page revealed that the doors will close for a final time on October 11.

It comes after the chain also announced the closure of its Perth store.

Long-running bicycle shop moves to new Dundee address

A bike repair shop that has served customers in Dundee for over 75 years has moved to a new home.

Nicholson and Frame’s Cycle Repairs has opened on Mains Loan, a year after its previous owners announced their retirement from the old shop on Forfar Road.

New dentist for Glenrothes shopping centre

A new dental studio is opening in Kingdom Shopping Centre
A new dentist is set to open in the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes.

KY Dental Studios has opened registrations for new patients, with space available for NHS patients, ahead of its opening later this year.

Wickes opens in Dunfermline

A huge new Wickes store has opened in Dunfermline.

The home improvements chain has taken over the former Homebase unit at Halbeath Retail Park.

Plans to turn old Blairgowrie bank into escape rooms

Part of the former Clydesdale Bank on Allan Street, Blairgowrie, could be turned into escape rooms.

The plans are the brainchild of the boss of Adventure Into Books, Shaun Donald, who wants to move his outlet to a bigger premises in the town.

First look at new Stirling Sostrene Grene shop

A popular Danish furniture and homeware brand is opening its Stirling store.

Located beside Superdrug in the Thistles Shopping Centre, it is Sostrene Grene’s seventh Scottish store.

Pubs and bars

Married Arbroath couple to open wine bar

A married couple are set to open a wine bar in Arbroath, named after their beloved dog.

Hairdresser Danny Laverty and nurse Paul Johnston plan to open Lord Ruben’s in the former Pende Cafe on Market Place in November.

Dundee McDonald’s shut for refurb

The McDonald’s restaurant at Camperdown in Dundee has shut for a five-week refurb.

The outlet closed its doors on Tuesday (August 26).

Update on Newport restaurant after temporary closure

Bosses at a Newport restaurant have issued an update to customers after the venue was closed for several weeks.

The Newport Inn, which sits on the banks of the River Tay, has been shut temporarily since July but plans to reopen.

Music Hall Dundee owner reveals vision for venue

The owner of the rebranded Music Hall Dundee has revealed his vision for the venue.

Mark Miller has relaunched the former Church building, which will host music events, drag acts and club nights.

Hotels

Pitlochry hotel to reopen as ‘exclusive home from home’

A former Pitlochry hotel is set to reopen after a brief stint as a family home.

New owner Apex Hotels says the East Haugh Hotel will operate as “an exclusive-use hotel where the whole property would be let to private groups to use as a home away from home”.

New owner for former Monifieth Premier Inn site

A Monifieth hotel and restaurant complex has been taken over by a new operator.

Rest & Recharge, run by American businessman Jordan King, has bought the former Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre site at Ethiebeaton Park.

The move puts to bed persistent rumours that the site is being used to house dozens of asylum seekers or migrants.

