High street round-up: New developments for shopping centres in Arbroath, Dundee, Glenrothes and Stirling

Shops

Arbroath Shopping Centre goes up for sale

The Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath has been put up for sale.

The High Street building, which is home to retailers including Greggs and Home Bargains, is on the market for £950,000.

The centre’s availability comes less than a year after proposals emerged for a potential Dundee and Angus College takeover of the site.

Poundland to close Dundee Wellgate store

After 20 years, Poundland has announced it is closing its shop in the Wellgate in Dundee.

An announcement through the store’s Facebook page revealed that the doors will close for a final time on October 11.

It comes after the chain also announced the closure of its Perth store.

Long-running bicycle shop moves to new Dundee address

A bike repair shop that has served customers in Dundee for over 75 years has moved to a new home.

Nicholson and Frame’s Cycle Repairs has opened on Mains Loan, a year after its previous owners announced their retirement from the old shop on Forfar Road.

New dentist for Glenrothes shopping centre

A new dentist is set to open in the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes.

KY Dental Studios has opened registrations for new patients, with space available for NHS patients, ahead of its opening later this year.

Wickes opens in Dunfermline

A huge new Wickes store has opened in Dunfermline.

The home improvements chain has taken over the former Homebase unit at Halbeath Retail Park.

Plans to turn old Blairgowrie bank into escape rooms

Part of the former Clydesdale Bank on Allan Street, Blairgowrie, could be turned into escape rooms.

The plans are the brainchild of the boss of Adventure Into Books, Shaun Donald, who wants to move his outlet to a bigger premises in the town.

First look at new Stirling Sostrene Grene shop

A popular Danish furniture and homeware brand is opening its Stirling store.

Located beside Superdrug in the Thistles Shopping Centre, it is Sostrene Grene’s seventh Scottish store.

Pubs and bars

Married Arbroath couple to open wine bar

A married couple are set to open a wine bar in Arbroath, named after their beloved dog.

Hairdresser Danny Laverty and nurse Paul Johnston plan to open Lord Ruben’s in the former Pende Cafe on Market Place in November.

Dundee McDonald’s shut for refurb

The McDonald’s restaurant at Camperdown in Dundee has shut for a five-week refurb.

The outlet closed its doors on Tuesday (August 26).

Update on Newport restaurant after temporary closure

Bosses at a Newport restaurant have issued an update to customers after the venue was closed for several weeks.

The Newport Inn, which sits on the banks of the River Tay, has been shut temporarily since July but plans to reopen.

Music Hall Dundee owner reveals vision for venue

The owner of the rebranded Music Hall Dundee has revealed his vision for the venue.

Mark Miller has relaunched the former Church building, which will host music events, drag acts and club nights.

Hotels

Pitlochry hotel to reopen as ‘exclusive home from home’

A former Pitlochry hotel is set to reopen after a brief stint as a family home.

New owner Apex Hotels says the East Haugh Hotel will operate as “an exclusive-use hotel where the whole property would be let to private groups to use as a home away from home”.

New owner for former Monifieth Premier Inn site

A Monifieth hotel and restaurant complex has been taken over by a new operator.

Rest & Recharge, run by American businessman Jordan King, has bought the former Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre site at Ethiebeaton Park.

The move puts to bed persistent rumours that the site is being used to house dozens of asylum seekers or migrants.