35 new jobs at Methil yard after £8m naval barge investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

35 new jobs at Methil yard after £8m naval barge investment

It marks the first large investment in the Methil yard since it was bought by Navantia last year.

By Paul Malik
Scottish Secretary Ian Murray at Methil yard. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
Scottish Secretary Ian Murray at Methil yard. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.

The first steel of an £8 million barge to be built in Fife will be cut on Tuesday, marking the first large investment in Methil yard since it was bought by Navantia last year.

Set to bring 35 new jobs to the Kingdom, the transport barge will be used to move parts of fleet solid support (FSS) ships currently under construction for the Royal Navy at the company’s Devon and Belfast shipyards.

Methil yard, as well as Arnish on the Western Isles, was formerly owned by Harland & Wolff.

It was taken over by the Spanish-state-owned Navantia in December 2024, backed by the UK Government, saving around 180 jobs.

The barge will be used to haul huge ship blocks of the boats’ bows between England and Northern Ireland.

Belfast yard will be responsible for putting the parts together to create the three new support ships, which will be used as support vessels for the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group.

The Strike Group includes aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, which was assembled in Rosyth.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray will cut the first piece of ceremonial steel.

Ship contract’s 35 new jobs for Methil yard

Of the 35 new jobs touted for Methil, 14 of these will be apprenticeship roles, Matt Smith, Navantia UK’s Methil general manager, said.

The barge will be 85 metres long and 25 metres wide – giving it a surface area equivalent to 10 tennis courts – weighing 1,400 tonnes.

“This project is good news for Methil and our skilled workforce and it positions us to support future defence work,” he added.

“We’re particularly pleased to be able to continue our established apprenticeship programme and recruit more apprentices on the back of this award, ensuring we develop the next generation of skilled marine engineers.”

The news was also welcomed by GMB Scotland and Unite unions.

UK Government involvement

The shipbuilding project is part of a wider £5 billion investment this year from the UK Government in defence, which will increase to 2.5% of GDP by 2027.

It is the largest increase in military spending by a UK Government since the end of the Cold War, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said

He added: “It is fantastic news that the team at Methil will be fabricating this barge which will play a key role in building three fleet support ships.

“Workers at the yard are highly skilled and will be playing a key role in delivering in this important defence contract.”

Ian Murray at Methil yard in December 2024. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.

He added: “I visited the yard last year just after the UK Government had helped broker the Navantia UK takeover, and I can’t wait to see the progress since then.

“Supporting Scottish industry is a key part of our Plan for Change — growing our economy and ensuring our nation’s security.”

More from Business

Billy Frame hard at work in the new store. Image: Nicholson and Frame's
Nicholson name rides on as former employee opens new Dundee bike store
2
Alyn Richardson hard at work in his new role as owner of TJ Ross. Image: Jay Robertson
Glenrothes joinery firm TJ Ross hits £3 million sales
Derek Shaw throwing sweets in the air
Dundee's 'Willy Wonka' sweetie boss on hanging up his apron after 65 years
2
Poundland is on the second floor of the Wellgate.
Poundland to shut Dundee Wellgate store after more than 20 years
Griffin Forestry Estate, near Aberfeldy. Image: Savills
Perthshire forestry estate with wind farm sells for £145 million
A new dental studio is opening in Kingdom Shopping Centre
New dentist opening in Glenrothes shopping centre with space for NHS patients
2
Cairnview Windows and Doors is a real family firm for Cheryl Turner. L-R with daughter Keira, son Euan and partner Mike Anderson. Image: Due North Creatives
Why boss of Perth family business doesn’t let her kids call her mum at…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Christopher Glasgow interview 125 Live Picture shows; Christopher Glasgow. Perth Concert Hall. Supplied by Image: Perth Theatre and Concert Hall. Date; 06/06/2024
Behind the scenes in Perth as festival boss turns Mill Street into mini 'Fringe'
Bosch Rexroth's site at Viewfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.
Fife workers at Bosch Rexroth factory raise zero-hours contract change fears
Some of Stirling's main shopping streets have more vacant units than others. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
How many Stirling city centre shop units are sitting empty?

Conversation