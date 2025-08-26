35 new jobs at Methil yard after £8m naval barge investment

The first steel of an £8 million barge to be built in Fife will be cut on Tuesday, marking the first large investment in Methil yard since it was bought by Navantia last year.

Set to bring 35 new jobs to the Kingdom, the transport barge will be used to move parts of fleet solid support (FSS) ships currently under construction for the Royal Navy at the company’s Devon and Belfast shipyards.

Methil yard, as well as Arnish on the Western Isles, was formerly owned by Harland & Wolff.

It was taken over by the Spanish-state-owned Navantia in December 2024, backed by the UK Government, saving around 180 jobs.

The barge will be used to haul huge ship blocks of the boats’ bows between England and Northern Ireland.

Belfast yard will be responsible for putting the parts together to create the three new support ships, which will be used as support vessels for the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group.

The Strike Group includes aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, which was assembled in Rosyth.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray will cut the first piece of ceremonial steel.

Ship contract’s 35 new jobs for Methil yard

Of the 35 new jobs touted for Methil, 14 of these will be apprenticeship roles, Matt Smith, Navantia UK’s Methil general manager, said.

The barge will be 85 metres long and 25 metres wide – giving it a surface area equivalent to 10 tennis courts – weighing 1,400 tonnes.

“This project is good news for Methil and our skilled workforce and it positions us to support future defence work,” he added.

“We’re particularly pleased to be able to continue our established apprenticeship programme and recruit more apprentices on the back of this award, ensuring we develop the next generation of skilled marine engineers.”

The news was also welcomed by GMB Scotland and Unite unions.

UK Government involvement

The shipbuilding project is part of a wider £5 billion investment this year from the UK Government in defence, which will increase to 2.5% of GDP by 2027.

It is the largest increase in military spending by a UK Government since the end of the Cold War, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said

He added: “It is fantastic news that the team at Methil will be fabricating this barge which will play a key role in building three fleet support ships.

“Workers at the yard are highly skilled and will be playing a key role in delivering in this important defence contract.”

He added: “I visited the yard last year just after the UK Government had helped broker the Navantia UK takeover, and I can’t wait to see the progress since then.

“Supporting Scottish industry is a key part of our Plan for Change — growing our economy and ensuring our nation’s security.”