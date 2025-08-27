Job losses and profits plunge for Edrington ahead of sale of Perth’s Famous Grouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Job losses and profits plunge for Edrington ahead of sale of Perth’s Famous Grouse

The scale of the redundancies has been revealed for the first time.

By Paul Malik
The Earl and Countess of Strathearn alongside Neil Cameron Production Manager, Glenturret Distillery, when it was known as The Famous Grouse Experience. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
The Earl and Countess of Strathearn alongside Neil Cameron Production Manager, Glenturret Distillery, when it was known as The Famous Grouse Experience. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

New accounts for whisky firm Edrington show a plunge in profits and reveal a raft of redundancies ahead of its sale of Perth’s Famous Grouse.

The drinks giant sold Perth’s The Famous Grouse whisky brand so it could focus on its “ultra premium” products like Macallan and Highland Park, bosses said.

It comes as the company reported a 30% drop in profit compared to 2024 and made a raft of redundancies.

The Courier understands this number stands at close to 150 jobs lost.

Chief executive Scott McCroskie said he could “only apologise” for these in his report in the latest annual accounts.

Revenue for Edrington fell by 12% between April 2024 and March 31 2025, from £1.2 billion to £1.06bn.

The company posted pre-tax profits of £257.7 million in the same time period, down from £368.4m.

Willian Grant & Sons completed their purchase of The Famous Grouse, along with Naked Malts which also belonged to Edrington, in July.

In Edrington’s accounts, they were deemed assets held for sale, valued at more than £132m.

A dram of The Famous Grouse.

The Famous Grouse was popularised through its links with Scottish rugby and its well-known grouse branding. It is the best selling blended whisky in Scotland.

Its 120-year connection with Perthshire ended in 2018 when Edrington closed the popular Famous Grouse Experience visitor centre in Crieff. It re-headquartered the firm from Perth to Glasgow two years before that.

The whisky and spirits industry is experiencing a contraction globally following the temporary post-Covid boom of the last few years.

Uncertainty over US tariffs, volatile political and economic landscapes and a collapse in consumer confidence has all negatively impacted sales.

Edrington on Famous Grouse sale

Mr McCroskie said the sale of The Famous Grouse would allow Edrington to reduce its debt.

“It was with mixed feelings that we announced the sale of The Famous Grouse and Naked Malt brands during the year,” he said.

“We are proud that we have consistently out performed the blended Scotch market with The Famous Grouse and developed a much-loved brand.

“However, the sale reflects our choice to focus on the top-end of the market, where we
are best placed to compete.

“Proceeds from the sale will allow the business to reduce borrowings, which is an advantage in uncertain times.”

On the redundancies added: “As a result of lower levels of activity, especially in bottling, and the need to adjust the size of our business to reflect the lower level of income, it was necessary to make redundancies during the year.

“I can only apologise to those affected and express my gratitude for their contribution to Edrington.”

“The challenges of the past year have placed exceptional demands on our employees around the world and I would like to thank them for the way they have responded, with commitment, resilience and agility.”

Perth’s Famous whisky

In 1897 the company adopted the red game bird as its motif and the whisky became known as Gloag’s Grouse.

As its popularity grew the blend — aimed at Highland shooting parties — was rebranded as The Famous Grouse.

Scotland rugby team captain Andy Nicol (left) and Duncan Hodge show off the 2000 kit, sponsored by The Famous Grouse.

It was for years associated with Scottish Rugby, sponsoring the men’s national team outright for more than two decades.

The Famous Grouse was unveiled last year as Scottish Rugby’s official whisky partner.

More from Business

The Gothenburg pub in Fallin, Stirling has been pouring pints since 1904. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Stirling pub set up to give its profits back to Fallin community
How the new north gateway to Montrose Port would look. Image: Adam & Gordon Architects
30 apartments, gym and café plan for old Montrose Port grain store
2
Lewis Donegan (left) and John Tindal celebrating an award for The Howff Secret Supper Club. Image: Oceanic Awards
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee chefs in bitter public row over award-winning restaurant
Abbeygate Shopping Centre features in this week's round-up
High street round-up: New developments for shopping centres in Arbroath, Dundee, Glenrothes and Stirling
Scottish Secretary Ian Murray at Methil yard. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
35 new jobs at Methil yard after £8m naval barge investment
4
Billy Frame hard at work in the new store. Image: Nicholson and Frame's
Nicholson name rides on as former employee opens new Dundee bike store
2
Alyn Richardson hard at work in his new role as owner of TJ Ross. Image: Jay Robertson
Glenrothes joinery firm TJ Ross hits £3 million sales
Derek Shaw throwing sweets in the air
Dundee's 'Willy Wonka' sweetie boss on hanging up his apron after 65 years
2
Poundland is on the second floor of the Wellgate.
Poundland to shut Dundee Wellgate store after more than 20 years
Griffin Forestry Estate, near Aberfeldy. Image: Savills
Perthshire forestry estate with wind farm sells for £145 million

Conversation