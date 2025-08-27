Job losses and profits plunge for Edrington ahead of sale of Perth’s Famous Grouse

New accounts for whisky firm Edrington show a plunge in profits and reveal a raft of redundancies ahead of its sale of Perth’s Famous Grouse.

The drinks giant sold Perth’s The Famous Grouse whisky brand so it could focus on its “ultra premium” products like Macallan and Highland Park, bosses said.

It comes as the company reported a 30% drop in profit compared to 2024 and made a raft of redundancies.

The Courier understands this number stands at close to 150 jobs lost.

Chief executive Scott McCroskie said he could “only apologise” for these in his report in the latest annual accounts.

Revenue for Edrington fell by 12% between April 2024 and March 31 2025, from £1.2 billion to £1.06bn.

The company posted pre-tax profits of £257.7 million in the same time period, down from £368.4m.

Willian Grant & Sons completed their purchase of The Famous Grouse, along with Naked Malts which also belonged to Edrington, in July.

In Edrington’s accounts, they were deemed assets held for sale, valued at more than £132m.

The Famous Grouse was popularised through its links with Scottish rugby and its well-known grouse branding. It is the best selling blended whisky in Scotland.

Its 120-year connection with Perthshire ended in 2018 when Edrington closed the popular Famous Grouse Experience visitor centre in Crieff. It re-headquartered the firm from Perth to Glasgow two years before that.

The whisky and spirits industry is experiencing a contraction globally following the temporary post-Covid boom of the last few years.

Uncertainty over US tariffs, volatile political and economic landscapes and a collapse in consumer confidence has all negatively impacted sales.

Edrington on Famous Grouse sale

Mr McCroskie said the sale of The Famous Grouse would allow Edrington to reduce its debt.

“It was with mixed feelings that we announced the sale of The Famous Grouse and Naked Malt brands during the year,” he said.

“We are proud that we have consistently out performed the blended Scotch market with The Famous Grouse and developed a much-loved brand.

“However, the sale reflects our choice to focus on the top-end of the market, where we

are best placed to compete.

“Proceeds from the sale will allow the business to reduce borrowings, which is an advantage in uncertain times.”

On the redundancies added: “As a result of lower levels of activity, especially in bottling, and the need to adjust the size of our business to reflect the lower level of income, it was necessary to make redundancies during the year.

“I can only apologise to those affected and express my gratitude for their contribution to Edrington.”

“The challenges of the past year have placed exceptional demands on our employees around the world and I would like to thank them for the way they have responded, with commitment, resilience and agility.”

Perth’s Famous whisky

In 1897 the company adopted the red game bird as its motif and the whisky became known as Gloag’s Grouse.

As its popularity grew the blend — aimed at Highland shooting parties — was rebranded as The Famous Grouse.

It was for years associated with Scottish Rugby, sponsoring the men’s national team outright for more than two decades.

The Famous Grouse was unveiled last year as Scottish Rugby’s official whisky partner.