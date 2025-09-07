Dundee dentist invests £500k to open new implant clinic in Monifieth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee dentist invests £500k to open new implant clinic in Monifieth

Dr Sam Ellasar says the clinic brings world-class technology, including using a 3D printer for new teeth.

Dr Sam Elassar in his Monifieth surgery, Aesthetica Dental Implants. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Dylan Lockhart

A Dundee dentist has opened a new business in Monifieth state of the art 3D-dental implant printing to the town.

Aesthetica Dental Implants opened in Maule Street last month in the former Monifieth Cars site.

Behind the practice is Dundee-based dentist Dr Sam Ellasar, who has been fixing smiles since 2007.

The Dundee University graduate has invested £500,000 to open his new clinic.

Using 3D printing, bespoke teeth for patients can be created in just one day.

Setting up Aesthetica Dental Implants in Monifieth

The new practice has space for three surgeries and is already welcoming patients daily.

“I wanted to set up a clinic outside of Dundee,” Sam said.

“This is more of a private practice, and we’re catering for implant patients. My patients are often slightly older.

“At the moment we are a team of four, but another dentist and a hygienist are starting very soon.

Dr Sam Elassar, Natalie Penman and Yasmin Scott at Aesthetica Dental Implants. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We’ve been open for three weeks and have been busy every day.

“We’re also a referral centre, receiving patients from dentists in Carnoustie, Montrose and Forfar.

“So far, we have invested just under half a million. The technology itself has cost more than £250,000.”

A unique Monifieth offering

The clinic provides the full range of general dentistry, from fillings to hygiene care.

But its real distinction lies in advanced dental implant treatments using 3D printing.

Patients can arrive with no teeth in the morning and leave with a full set by evening.

This technology, only found in some major cities in the UK, is now available in Monifieth.

The owner explained: “What makes us different is the technology – robotic dental chairs, 3D printing and photogrammetry scanners.

The new Monifieth  business. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We can rehabilitate people with no teeth or failing teeth very quickly, addressing not just pain but emotional and psychological impacts as well.

“Patients no longer need to go to London or Edinburgh. They can get it here in Monifieth.

“Somebody could come in with no teeth in the morning and leave at the end of the day with a full set of ceramic-infused resin implants.

“The beauty of 3D printed teeth is they’re a file on a computer. If they break, I can reprint straight away.”

“Eventually, once healed, patients transition to stronger permanent materials like titanium and zirconia.”

Looking ahead

Although the practice has only just opened, Dr Ellasar is already looking ahead.

His first priority is to see Aesthetica Dental Implants in Monifieth grow steadily and build a loyal patient base.

In the long term, he envisions several practices around Dundee using the same technology.

He said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the practice grow from one surgery to three, and from four employees to eight or ten in the next couple of years.

“The original plan is to set up multiple practices, but we need to see the demand first.

“I’ve got a 20-year lease, so this business is here to stay.

“So far all the patients we’ve had have been really positive and we’ve had a lot of praise.”

