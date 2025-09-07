Dundee dentist invests £500k to open new implant clinic in Monifieth

A Dundee dentist has opened a new business in Monifieth state of the art 3D-dental implant printing to the town.

Aesthetica Dental Implants opened in Maule Street last month in the former Monifieth Cars site.

Behind the practice is Dundee-based dentist Dr Sam Ellasar, who has been fixing smiles since 2007.

The Dundee University graduate has invested £500,000 to open his new clinic.

Using 3D printing, bespoke teeth for patients can be created in just one day.

Setting up Aesthetica Dental Implants in Monifieth

The new practice has space for three surgeries and is already welcoming patients daily.

“I wanted to set up a clinic outside of Dundee,” Sam said.

“This is more of a private practice, and we’re catering for implant patients. My patients are often slightly older.

“At the moment we are a team of four, but another dentist and a hygienist are starting very soon.

“We’ve been open for three weeks and have been busy every day.

“We’re also a referral centre, receiving patients from dentists in Carnoustie, Montrose and Forfar.

“So far, we have invested just under half a million. The technology itself has cost more than £250,000.”

A unique Monifieth offering

The clinic provides the full range of general dentistry, from fillings to hygiene care.

But its real distinction lies in advanced dental implant treatments using 3D printing.

Patients can arrive with no teeth in the morning and leave with a full set by evening.

This technology, only found in some major cities in the UK, is now available in Monifieth.

The owner explained: “What makes us different is the technology – robotic dental chairs, 3D printing and photogrammetry scanners.

“We can rehabilitate people with no teeth or failing teeth very quickly, addressing not just pain but emotional and psychological impacts as well.

“Patients no longer need to go to London or Edinburgh. They can get it here in Monifieth.

“Somebody could come in with no teeth in the morning and leave at the end of the day with a full set of ceramic-infused resin implants.

“The beauty of 3D printed teeth is they’re a file on a computer. If they break, I can reprint straight away.”

“Eventually, once healed, patients transition to stronger permanent materials like titanium and zirconia.”

Looking ahead

Although the practice has only just opened, Dr Ellasar is already looking ahead.

His first priority is to see Aesthetica Dental Implants in Monifieth grow steadily and build a loyal patient base.

In the long term, he envisions several practices around Dundee using the same technology.

He said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the practice grow from one surgery to three, and from four employees to eight or ten in the next couple of years.

“The original plan is to set up multiple practices, but we need to see the demand first.

“I’ve got a 20-year lease, so this business is here to stay.

“So far all the patients we’ve had have been really positive and we’ve had a lot of praise.”