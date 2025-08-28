14 new roles for graduates and school-leavers at Dundee’s Henderson Loggie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
14 new roles for graduates and school-leavers at Dundee’s Henderson Loggie

Henderson Loggie has recruited 14 new starts, some of them straight from Dundee and Angus high schools

By Paul Malik
Henderson Loggie has expanded its trainee intake to 14 this year, some of whom have been recruited straight from school.
Dundee accountancy firm Henderson Loggie is celebrating the recruitment of 14 new young hires, some of whom have been recruited straight from local schools.

The independent accountants welcomed 11 new starts this month alongside three recruits earlier this summer as part of its plans to develop future talent.

Leavers from Monifieth High, Grove Academy and Perth College alongside graduates of Dundee University have been selected for new roles and training programmes.

In total eight graduates, one modern apprentice and four direct-entry trainees will spend a year in the business before beginning their professional studies.

They will be split between the company’s two offices in Dundee and Edinburgh, working in departments including internal audit, audit, tax, business recovery & insolvency, corporate finance and forensic accounting.

Depending on their role, trainees will work towards qualifications from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS), the Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT), or the Chartered Institute of Internal Auditors.

Dundee’s Henderson Loggie apprentices

Henderson Loggie people partner Fiona Doctor said the firm was “investing heavily” in the future.

There are now 56 Henderson Loggie employees studying and working towards further professional qualifications, almost a third of the total number of staff.

The firm uses its own in-house training programme — HL Academy, which this year has expanded with the launch of Thrive, a development initiative for qualified professionals.

“Developing the next generation of professionals is central to our strategy,” Fiona said.

“We are proud to support our trainees as they begin their careers and equally proud of the progress our qualified staff are making through the Thrive programme.

“With more than 50 people now training towards recognised qualifications, we are investing heavily in the future of our business and the profession in Scotland.”

Courier Business Awards 2025

Henderson Loggie has also once again partnered with The Courier for the upcoming Courier Business Awards, held in October at Apex City Quay.

Companies large and small and spanning a diverse range of sectors are featured on the shortlist.

As well as businesses operating in Tayside and Fife, this year’s awards also received several entries from companies from the Stirling area, reflecting The Courier’s greater geographical coverage.

For a full list of finalists, visit our awards page.

 

 

Conversation