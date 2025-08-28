14 new roles for graduates and school-leavers at Dundee’s Henderson Loggie

Dundee accountancy firm Henderson Loggie is celebrating the recruitment of 14 new young hires, some of whom have been recruited straight from local schools.

The independent accountants welcomed 11 new starts this month alongside three recruits earlier this summer as part of its plans to develop future talent.

Leavers from Monifieth High, Grove Academy and Perth College alongside graduates of Dundee University have been selected for new roles and training programmes.

In total eight graduates, one modern apprentice and four direct-entry trainees will spend a year in the business before beginning their professional studies.

They will be split between the company’s two offices in Dundee and Edinburgh, working in departments including internal audit, audit, tax, business recovery & insolvency, corporate finance and forensic accounting.

Depending on their role, trainees will work towards qualifications from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS), the Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT), or the Chartered Institute of Internal Auditors.

Dundee’s Henderson Loggie apprentices

Henderson Loggie people partner Fiona Doctor said the firm was “investing heavily” in the future.

There are now 56 Henderson Loggie employees studying and working towards further professional qualifications, almost a third of the total number of staff.

The firm uses its own in-house training programme — HL Academy, which this year has expanded with the launch of Thrive, a development initiative for qualified professionals.

“Developing the next generation of professionals is central to our strategy,” Fiona said.

“We are proud to support our trainees as they begin their careers and equally proud of the progress our qualified staff are making through the Thrive programme.

“With more than 50 people now training towards recognised qualifications, we are investing heavily in the future of our business and the profession in Scotland.”

Courier Business Awards 2025

Henderson Loggie has also once again partnered with The Courier for the upcoming Courier Business Awards, held in October at Apex City Quay.

Companies large and small and spanning a diverse range of sectors are featured on the shortlist.

As well as businesses operating in Tayside and Fife, this year’s awards also received several entries from companies from the Stirling area, reflecting The Courier’s greater geographical coverage.

