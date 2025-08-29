Inside the Fife distillery now making three million bottles of gin every week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Inside the Fife distillery now making three million bottles of gin every week

Diageo's recently invested more than £16 million on its gin production at Cameronbridge - the home of Tanqueray Gin.

By Kirsten Johnson
Cameronbridge's new gin still
The Courier was given an exclusive look around Diageo's new gin plant at Cameronbridge distillery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fife’s famous Cameronbridge Distillery has produced sought after single grain whisky since 1824.

However, the expansive Windygates plant is fast becoming one of the country’s top gin production sites.

To mark Cameronbridge’s 200th anniversary, owners Diageo spent more than £16 million upgrading its white spirits distillation and filtration facilities.

The home of Tanqueray Gin, it now boasts two of the world’s biggest gin stills, with a capacity of 22,000 litres each.

Scott Marshall, distillery operations manager, inspects whisky production equipment at Diageo’s Cameronbridge site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The investment now means the distillery, most famous for making Johnnie Walker whisky – has capacity to make 3.2 million bottles of gin (900,000 litres) per week.

Cameronbridge is also one of the largest filtration sites for Smirnoff vodka in the world.

The Courier was given exclusive access inside the high-security site, which is open 24/7, 365 days a year.

With 196 staff, it is one of central Fife’s biggest employers and operations director Alex Robertson confirmed Diageo’s long-term commitment to the area.

Alex Robertson, Cameronbridge operations director at Diageo said the major investment reinforces Diageo’s commitment to Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Alex said: “We are a proud Fife employer and an important part of the local community.

“Fife plays an important role in Diageo’s global supply operations.

“While the industry is currently facing some headwinds, our recent multi-million pound investment to increase gin production capacity demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the region and to supporting future growth.”

Multi-million pound green upgrade for Cameronbridge

Earlier this year, Diageo also announced plans to embark on a multi-million pound decarbonisation project to electrify its operations at Cameronbridge and reduce carbon emissions by more than 90%.

The project is one of Scotland’s largest electricity uplifts, and will save an expected 33,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, compared to the distillery’s 2020 baseline emissions.

Cameronbridge’s giant fermentation vessels can be seen from the new Levenmouth rail link. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lorries are always on the move, taking spirits to sites across Scotland and beyond. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Alex added: “We see Cameronbridge as an ecosystem and we are keen to find ways to make what we do more sustainable and better for the environment.”

Cameronbridge previously operated three 12,000 litre gin stills and a tiny still used solely for Tanqueray No.10.

One of original stills, 250-year-old Old Tom, is said to be the oldest piece of industrial equipment still in use in Scotland,

Earlier this year its giant new stills, Charles and Edward – named after the brothers who founded Tanqueray – joined the team.

Only the best botanicals in Tanqueray Gin

The expansion, referred to as Project Huckleberry, meant Cameronbridge – which can be seen from the new Levenmouth rail link – was able to take on all Tanqueray production.

Gin master distiller Terry Fraser has worked for Diageo for 42 years, starting at the nearby Leven packaging site.

One of the few people granted access to the original Tanqueray recipe books, he takes his role very seriously and only finest botanicals will do.

Gin master distiller Terry Fraser ensures the giant botanical store is kept at the perfect ambient temperature. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Terry said: “It is very important to us that we have the best of ingredients to make the best gin.

“It is about the consistency of the finished product, something Tanqueray is renowned for.

“We are known for rejecting nine out of 10 batches of juniper because it doesn’t have the right ‘piney’ character.

“The new stills are the biggest in the world and have allowed us to upscale massively. It has been a great project to be part of.

“I have worked within the business for 42 years and love the work I do.”

