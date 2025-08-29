Inside the Fife distillery now making three million bottles of gin every week

Fife’s famous Cameronbridge Distillery has produced sought after single grain whisky since 1824.

However, the expansive Windygates plant is fast becoming one of the country’s top gin production sites.

To mark Cameronbridge’s 200th anniversary, owners Diageo spent more than £16 million upgrading its white spirits distillation and filtration facilities.

The home of Tanqueray Gin, it now boasts two of the world’s biggest gin stills, with a capacity of 22,000 litres each.

The investment now means the distillery, most famous for making Johnnie Walker whisky – has capacity to make 3.2 million bottles of gin (900,000 litres) per week.

Cameronbridge is also one of the largest filtration sites for Smirnoff vodka in the world.

The Courier was given exclusive access inside the high-security site, which is open 24/7, 365 days a year.

With 196 staff, it is one of central Fife’s biggest employers and operations director Alex Robertson confirmed Diageo’s long-term commitment to the area.

Alex said: “We are a proud Fife employer and an important part of the local community.

“Fife plays an important role in Diageo’s global supply operations.

“While the industry is currently facing some headwinds, our recent multi-million pound investment to increase gin production capacity demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the region and to supporting future growth.”

Multi-million pound green upgrade for Cameronbridge

Earlier this year, Diageo also announced plans to embark on a multi-million pound decarbonisation project to electrify its operations at Cameronbridge and reduce carbon emissions by more than 90%.

The project is one of Scotland’s largest electricity uplifts, and will save an expected 33,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, compared to the distillery’s 2020 baseline emissions.

Alex added: “We see Cameronbridge as an ecosystem and we are keen to find ways to make what we do more sustainable and better for the environment.”

Cameronbridge previously operated three 12,000 litre gin stills and a tiny still used solely for Tanqueray No.10.

One of original stills, 250-year-old Old Tom, is said to be the oldest piece of industrial equipment still in use in Scotland,

Earlier this year its giant new stills, Charles and Edward – named after the brothers who founded Tanqueray – joined the team.

Only the best botanicals in Tanqueray Gin

The expansion, referred to as Project Huckleberry, meant Cameronbridge – which can be seen from the new Levenmouth rail link – was able to take on all Tanqueray production.

Gin master distiller Terry Fraser has worked for Diageo for 42 years, starting at the nearby Leven packaging site.

One of the few people granted access to the original Tanqueray recipe books, he takes his role very seriously and only finest botanicals will do.

Terry said: “It is very important to us that we have the best of ingredients to make the best gin.

“It is about the consistency of the finished product, something Tanqueray is renowned for.

“We are known for rejecting nine out of 10 batches of juniper because it doesn’t have the right ‘piney’ character.

“The new stills are the biggest in the world and have allowed us to upscale massively. It has been a great project to be part of.

“I have worked within the business for 42 years and love the work I do.”