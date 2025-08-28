Angus pub ‘full of character and charm’ put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus pub ‘full of character and charm’ put up for sale

The Commercial Inn in Letham, near Forfar, on sale for £150,000, includes a two-bedroom flat.

By Finn Nixon
The Commercial Inn in The Square in Letham.
The Commercial Inn in The Square in Letham has gone on the market. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

A traditional pub in the heart of an Angus village has been put on the market.

The Commercial Inn is in a notable position in The Square in Letham, near Forfar.

It includes a ground-floor bar and spacious upper-floor owner’s accommodation.

Agent McEwan Fraser Legal describes the inn as “full of character and charm” and as having “great potential for growth”.

The Commercial Inn bar. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The spacious area behind the bar. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The ground floor is set up as a welcoming pub. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The pub’s outdoor seating areas. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The agent added: “The property benefits from strong community support and offers an ideal live/work arrangement.

“This freehold sale represents a rare chance to acquire a business.”

Angus pub includes two-bedroom flat

The ground floor of the pub is in the layout of a welcoming pub, which has a spacious trading area.

It benefits from natural light, a well-positioned bar, large storage areas and service space at the rear.

Meanwhile, the first floor of the Commercial Inn hosts a spacious two-bedroom flat.

A living room in the upstairs flat. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
A bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The other bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The bathroom in the flat. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The flat includes a bright living room, an integrated kitchen and a bathroom.

It is well-suited as accommodation for the manager or owner, but could also be rented out as a further income opportunity.

The Commercial Inn is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £150,000.

The Courier was unable to contact the owners of the Commercial Inn.

