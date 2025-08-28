Angus pub ‘full of character and charm’ put up for sale

A traditional pub in the heart of an Angus village has been put on the market.

The Commercial Inn is in a notable position in The Square in Letham, near Forfar.

It includes a ground-floor bar and spacious upper-floor owner’s accommodation.

Agent McEwan Fraser Legal describes the inn as “full of character and charm” and as having “great potential for growth”.

The agent added: “The property benefits from strong community support and offers an ideal live/work arrangement.

“This freehold sale represents a rare chance to acquire a business.”

Angus pub includes two-bedroom flat

The ground floor of the pub is in the layout of a welcoming pub, which has a spacious trading area.

It benefits from natural light, a well-positioned bar, large storage areas and service space at the rear.

Meanwhile, the first floor of the Commercial Inn hosts a spacious two-bedroom flat.

The flat includes a bright living room, an integrated kitchen and a bathroom.

It is well-suited as accommodation for the manager or owner, but could also be rented out as a further income opportunity.

The Commercial Inn is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £150,000.

The Courier was unable to contact the owners of the Commercial Inn.