Why Fife’s newest estate agency won’t ever do closing dates

A new estate agency in Dunfermline has vowed to never sell a property with a closing date.

Joanna Durlik-Vitanov of Duvi Estates believes selling homes with a deadline for bids is detrimental to buyers and sellers.

She has vowed not to sell this way as she opens premises in Dunfermline’s Chalmers Street.

Joanna explains: “Closing dates put a lot of pressure on buyers who then overbid.

“The issue is that these bids can be unsustainable and then the property goes back on the market.

“It means a closing date is not good for buyers or sellers. People shouldn’t be buying something in fear.

“Instead, I negotiate every single offer as they come in. It means that every bid is considered by the seller.

“Because of this approach, I can sell higher and faster than anyone else as each offer is negotiated.”

Bad experience led to Duvi Estates

Joanna came to Scotland nine years ago with “£600 and a dream”.

She studied for a master’s degree in civil engineering at the University of Edinburgh.

After a few years in a corporate career, she moved into property to find investment opportunities. In May she expanded into estate agency and rebranded.

Now she has opened the new premises in the next step for her business.

“I have a massive passion for buildings and property which is why I studied civil engineering,” she said.

“A bad experience also pushed me into the property industry.

“When my husband Michael was selling a property in England, it was super frustrating and the most stressful three months of my life.

“There was no information from the agent, it was terrifying.

“When I moved into property investment work, I saw the same behaviour repeated again.

“I feel customers deserve a better service when they are selling their biggest asset.

“I don’t understand why so many companies get away with giving the bare minimum.”

Maximum of seven homes per agent

This focus on giving high levels of service means Joanna will only handle a maximum of seven sales at once.

The Dunfermline businesswoman adds: “My slogan is ‘removing stress from property transactions’.

“People are fully informed and everything is transparent. I want people to enjoy the process as much as they can.

“I will only take on seven active listings per agent and even if I expand as a business, I will not increase that number.

“It’s the optimal amount to make sure everything is handled well.

“The industry has a really bad name. A lot of people hate estate agents and think they are liars. I want to be the complete opposite.

“I’m not chasing targets and numbers. My focus is on delivering customer service.”