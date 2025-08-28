Why Fife’s newest estate agency won’t ever do closing dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Fife’s newest estate agency won’t ever do closing dates

Joanna Durlik-Vitanov wants to transform customer service levels and will only sell a handful of properties at a time.

Joanna Durlik-Vitanov owner of Dunfermline estate agent Duvi Estates. Image: TM Studio
By Rob McLaren

A new estate agency in Dunfermline has vowed to never sell a property with a closing date.

Joanna Durlik-Vitanov of Duvi Estates believes selling homes with a deadline for bids is detrimental to buyers and sellers.

She has vowed not to sell this way as she opens premises in Dunfermline’s Chalmers Street.

Joanna explains: “Closing dates put a lot of pressure on buyers who then overbid.

“The issue is that these bids can be unsustainable and then the property goes back on the market.

“It means a closing date is not good for buyers or sellers. People shouldn’t be buying something in fear.

“Instead, I negotiate every single offer as they come in. It means that every bid is considered by the seller.

“Because of this approach, I can sell higher and faster than anyone else as each offer is negotiated.”

Bad experience led to Duvi Estates

Joanna came to Scotland nine years ago with “£600 and a dream”.

She studied for a master’s degree in civil engineering at the University of Edinburgh.

After a few years in a corporate career, she moved into property to find investment opportunities. In May she expanded into estate agency and rebranded.

Now she has opened the new premises in the next step for her business.

“I have a massive passion for buildings and property which is why I studied civil engineering,” she said.

“A bad experience also pushed me into the property industry.

Joanna Durlik-Vitanov outside Dunfermline estate agency Duvi Estates in Chalmers Street. Image: TM Studio.

“When my husband Michael was selling a property in England, it was super frustrating and the most stressful three months of my life.

“There was no information from the agent, it was terrifying.

“When I moved into property investment work, I saw the same behaviour repeated again.

“I feel customers deserve a better service when they are selling their biggest asset.

“I don’t understand why so many companies get away with giving the bare minimum.”

Maximum of seven homes per agent

This focus on giving high levels of service means Joanna will only handle a maximum of seven sales at once.

The Dunfermline businesswoman adds: “My slogan is ‘removing stress from property transactions’.

“People are fully informed and everything is transparent. I want people to enjoy the process as much as they can.

“I will only take on seven active listings per agent and even if I expand as a business, I will not increase that number.

“It’s the optimal amount to make sure everything is handled well.

“The industry has a really bad name. A lot of people hate estate agents and think they are liars. I want to be the complete opposite.

“I’m not chasing targets and numbers. My focus is on delivering customer service.”

