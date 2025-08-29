Newport Inn building put up for sale after ‘temporary’ closure of Fife restaurant

A Newport restaurant building has been put up for sale – weeks after the “temporary” closure of the Fife venue.

The Newport Inn, run by Dundee chef Gillian Veal, has been shut since July.

Earlier this month, a post on the venue’s Facebook page said it had been closed “temporarily” and promised an update “soon” on plans to reopen.

No further updates have been issued since.

However, the building that houses the restaurant and a hotel – along with an adjoining chiropractor and art gallery – is now up for sale.

It has not been confirmed what that means for the future of the restaurant or other businesses.

Chance to buy ‘thriving’ Newport Inn

McEwan Fraser Legal, which is marketing the building for offers over £750,000, describes the hotel as “successful”.

The listing says: “Each bedroom is individually styled to give the hotel a real quality boutique feel.

“The current owners have maintained the hotel meticulously, have built and maintained good relationships with trades, and have good processes in place, making this opportunity an easy and lucrative investment.

“Overall, The Newport Inn is a thriving, well-looked-after and loved investment at the heart of a thriving community with the opportunity to work and live in the premises.”

The main entrance to the building leads into the art gallery.

The clinic is located on the lower ground floor with a central staircase giving access to the bar/restaurant, hotel rooms and function suite.

There are four hotel rooms in total, all with en-suite facilities.

Attached to the restaurant is a balcony with views over the River Tay.

The Courier has approached Ms Veal, along with the chiropractor and art gallery, for comment.

Newport Inn ‘closed temporarily’ since July

The Newport Inn replaced The Newport, which was run by Masterchef: The Professionals 2014 winner, Jamie Scott.

Mr Scott announced The Newport would be closing in April 2024, saying he and wife Kelly could “no longer afford” to operate in the building.

Three months after the closure, several members of staff – including students – revealed they were still waiting for unpaid wages.

Ms Veal took over the restaurant in May 2024, offering “casual dining” to customers.

However, the restaurant has been closed since July this year.

The most recent post on the Newport Inn’s Facebook page is from August 17, which included an image that said “closed temporarily”.

The post added: “Hi everyone. We are currently closed but we will hopefully have updates for you soon on when we will be able to reopen.

“Sorry to everyone who has been trying to get in touch over the last couple of weeks.

“We will have all contact information updated soon, along with a new website.

“Thank you all for your co-operation and patience.”

The Courier has rounded up all the latest high street news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.