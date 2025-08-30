First look as new reformer pilates studio opens in Dundee’s West End

A new reformer pilates studio has opened in Dundee’s West End.

Elevate Pilates, run by Angus resident Angel Ekanga, opened on Perth Road, at the corner of Step Row, on Saturday.

The pilates instructor and business owner is originally from Liverpool and moved to Letham around a year ago to be with her partner, Dougal Fisken.

She was shocked by the lack of reformer pilates studios in the area when she arrived and wanted to help introduce the practice to Tayside.

Angel, who previously worked in the care industry, told The Courier: “Pilates has always been a huge part of my life; it’s helped me feel grounded, strong, and connected.

“When I moved to Scotland to be with my partner, I really missed that part of my routine.

“While working in care here, I decided to take the leap and create something of my own.

“I started out teaching in village halls and local gyms, and now I’ve opened a studio designed to feel warm, neutral, and welcoming to all.”

Angel will be among a group of instructors at Elevate delivering classes for all abilities.

She added: “We offer a range of classes for different needs—posture and alignment support for desk or lifting jobs, stretch and release for mind-body connection, postnatal classes where mums can bring their babies, and more.

“One area I’m especially passionate about is our active ageing classes.

“After working closely with older adults in care, I saw firsthand how much movement affects independence.

“These classes are gentle but effective—focusing on mobility, joint health, balance, and fall prevention.

“They help people stay confident in their bodies for longer, and reconnect with a sense of freedom in movement.”