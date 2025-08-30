First look as new reformer pilates studio opens in Dundee’s West End

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

First look as new reformer pilates studio opens in Dundee’s West End

Elevate Pilates opened on Perth Road on Saturday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Angel Ekanga has opened Elevate Pilates on Perth Road. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Angel Ekanga has opened Elevate Pilates on Perth Road. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

A new reformer pilates studio has opened in Dundee’s West End.

Elevate Pilates, run by Angus resident Angel Ekanga, opened on Perth Road, at the corner of Step Row, on Saturday.

The pilates instructor and business owner is originally from Liverpool and moved to Letham around a year ago to be with her partner, Dougal Fisken.

She was shocked by the lack of reformer pilates studios in the area when she arrived and wanted to help introduce the practice to Tayside.

New reformer pilates studio opens on Dundee’s Perth Road

Angel, who previously worked in the care industry, told The Courier: “Pilates has always been a huge part of my life; it’s helped me feel grounded, strong, and connected.

“When I moved to Scotland to be with my partner, I really missed that part of my routine.

“While working in care here, I decided to take the leap and create something of my own.

Elevate Pilates studio on Perth Road. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Angel was shocked by the lack of pilates studios in Tayside after moving from Liverpool. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Inside Elevate Pilates. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The studio will host a variety of classes. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“I started out teaching in village halls and local gyms, and now I’ve opened a studio designed to feel warm, neutral, and welcoming to all.”

Angel will be among a group of instructors at Elevate delivering classes for all abilities.

She added: “We offer a range of classes for different needs—posture and alignment support for desk or lifting jobs, stretch and release for mind-body connection, postnatal classes where mums can bring their babies, and more.

“One area I’m especially passionate about is our active ageing classes.

Angel wanted to create a space welcoming to all abilities. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The business owner will be an instructor at the studio. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Some of the decor at Elevate Pilates in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“After working closely with older adults in care, I saw firsthand how much movement affects independence.

“These classes are gentle but effective—focusing on mobility, joint health, balance, and fall prevention.

“They help people stay confident in their bodies for longer, and reconnect with a sense of freedom in movement.”

