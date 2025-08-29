Superdrug lodges plans for new shop at Dundee retail park

High street giant Superdrug has lodged plans for a new shop at a Dundee retail park.

The chain has submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council for signs in the former Next shop at Gallagher Retail Park.

Full details of the store and timescales for opening are yet to be revealed.

Next moved out of its Gallagher Retail Park outlet in July when it opened its new Stack Retail Park store in Lochee, following a £2.2m renovation of the old Home Bargains shop.

Superdrug already has plans approved to extend its existing shop in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Plans to expand into the adjoining former Clintons card shop were supposed to be completed in July.

However, new hoardings, which appeared earlier this month, have now confirmed that the extension is expected to be completed by the autumn.

The Gallagher Retail Park move comes after Mountain Warehouse submitted plans for signage on the former M&S Foodhall building next door, though the retailer has yet to move into the site.

Superdrug has been contacted by The Courier for comment about its plans.