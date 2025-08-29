Superdrug lodges plans for new shop at Dundee retail park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdrug lodges plans for new shop at Dundee retail park

It comes as the retailer is also extending its store in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

By Neil Henderson
Superdrug plans to open a new store at the former Next unit at Gallagher Retail Park.
The former Next store at Gallagher Retail Park, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

High street giant Superdrug has lodged plans for a new shop at a Dundee retail park.

The chain has submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council for signs in the former Next shop at Gallagher Retail Park.

Full details of the store and timescales for opening are yet to be revealed.

Next moved out of its Gallagher Retail Park outlet in July when it opened its new Stack Retail Park store in Lochee, following a £2.2m renovation of the old Home Bargains shop.

Superdrug plans to open a new store at the former Next unit at Gallagher Retail Park. Image: DC Thomson

Superdrug already has plans approved to extend its existing shop in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Plans to expand into the adjoining former Clintons card shop were supposed to be completed in July.

However, new hoardings, which appeared earlier this month, have now confirmed that the extension is expected to be completed by the autumn.

The Gallagher Retail Park move comes after Mountain Warehouse submitted plans for signage on the former M&S Foodhall building next door, though the retailer has yet to move into the site.

Superdrug has been contacted by The Courier for comment about its plans.

Conversation