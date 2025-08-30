Dundee couple open new bathroom showroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Dundee couple open new bathroom showroom

After starting his business nine years ago, Chris Soutar will open the showroom with his wife Vikki.

By Rob McLaren
Owner Chris Soutar with wife Vikki at the new Dundee bathroom showroom. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
When Dundee plumber and fitness enthusiast Chris Soutar decided to extend the home gym in his garage, it created a problem.

A larger gym in his garage meant less space available for use as a store for his business.

When his wife Vikki joined his company in March, the couple started to search for a small unit to act as a store and office.

But when they viewed a former Dundee grocery store, this plan developed into creating a bathroom showroom.

Chris Soutar Plumbing & Heating Ltd will open its premises at Broughty Ferry Road today.

What’s in new Dundee bathroom showroom?

Chris has worked as a plumber in Dundee for the past nine years. He covers all aspects of plumbing but has started to specialise in new bathrooms.

He said: “Our plans changed when we stumbled across the shop. At first we thought, ‘no, this is too big’ but we saw the potential.

“When we then looked at other properties they just seemed so small in comparison so we decided to go for it and create the showroom.”

Owner Chris Soutar with wife Vikki at the new Dundee bathroom showroom on Broughty Ferry Road. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
There is a wide selection of products on display. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

On display there is a selection of different wet walls, an island with different cloakroom vanity units, along with showers and baths.

Vikki will be based in the showroom to talk to customers and show them the products.

Chris adds: “We want to cater for everybody and will work to any budget. It’s a full service from design to install, a one-stop shop.”

Vikki ready for customers

Vikki is hoping customers come for a look as its open day runs from 9am to 1pm today (Saturday).

She said: “Chris is really well known in Dundee and his workload has been increasing.

The couple outside their new premises. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
“I gave up my job working with adults with learning disabilities to help him with all the admin.

“I can’t wait to help customers create their dream bathrooms.

“Chris has worked so hard on the showroom – he’s a complete perfectionist.

“To be honest, I regret the fact we’ve waited so long to do this. The showroom is looking absolutely great.”

