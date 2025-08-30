Dundee couple open new bathroom showroom

When Dundee plumber and fitness enthusiast Chris Soutar decided to extend the home gym in his garage, it created a problem.

A larger gym in his garage meant less space available for use as a store for his business.

When his wife Vikki joined his company in March, the couple started to search for a small unit to act as a store and office.

But when they viewed a former Dundee grocery store, this plan developed into creating a bathroom showroom.

Chris Soutar Plumbing & Heating Ltd will open its premises at Broughty Ferry Road today.

What’s in new Dundee bathroom showroom?

Chris has worked as a plumber in Dundee for the past nine years. He covers all aspects of plumbing but has started to specialise in new bathrooms.

He said: “Our plans changed when we stumbled across the shop. At first we thought, ‘no, this is too big’ but we saw the potential.

“When we then looked at other properties they just seemed so small in comparison so we decided to go for it and create the showroom.”

On display there is a selection of different wet walls, an island with different cloakroom vanity units, along with showers and baths.

Vikki will be based in the showroom to talk to customers and show them the products.

Chris adds: “We want to cater for everybody and will work to any budget. It’s a full service from design to install, a one-stop shop.”

Vikki ready for customers

Vikki is hoping customers come for a look as its open day runs from 9am to 1pm today (Saturday).

She said: “Chris is really well known in Dundee and his workload has been increasing.

“I gave up my job working with adults with learning disabilities to help him with all the admin.

“I can’t wait to help customers create their dream bathrooms.

“Chris has worked so hard on the showroom – he’s a complete perfectionist.

“To be honest, I regret the fact we’ve waited so long to do this. The showroom is looking absolutely great.”