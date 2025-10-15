Fife dentist’s ‘spontaneous decision’ to open Tayport clinic pays off

A “spontaneous decision” to open a dentist in Fife has paid off after a busy first year.

Tayport Dental Practice opened in September 2024 after the town had been left without when Old Bank Dental Clinic closed in 2023.

The closure left the north-east Fife town without a dentist and patients had to move to Cupar or Dundee.

Now led by an experienced local dentist Esme Jardine, the practice has steadily built patient trust and grown its patient numbers.

The first year in Tayport

Esme had formerly run a dental practice for 20 years in Methil.

She said it was a “spontaneous decision” to open the new practice and describes the first year in business as “amazing”.

She said: “It was slow at the start, just building trust in Tayport, but now we’re really busy.

“I could see an opportunity to open Tayport Dental Practice so local patients didn’t have to travel to larger towns.

“We’re registering one or two new patients every day.

“We have five employees: one receptionist, one cleaner, two dental nurses, one part-time dentist and I’m a dentist myself, of course.”

Establishing Tayport Dental Practice

Esme said her reputation in the industry as a good employer meant it had not been hard finding staff.

The practice, which has two surgeries, is now fully booked most days.

For the dentist and team, the joy has been in seeing their hard work pay off.

“The main challenge was gaining patients’ trust, but I think we’ve achieved that now,” she added.

“In the last year we have built a strong foundation and have hopefully gained the trust of the locals.

“We want to continue building the practice in Tayport, keep the team we have and help as many patients as we can.”