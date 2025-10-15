Fife dentist’s ‘spontaneous decision’ to open Tayport clinic pays off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife dentist’s ‘spontaneous decision’ to open Tayport clinic pays off

Tayport Dental Clinic has been building a trusting client base since opening its doors last September.

Dr Esme Jardine celebrating the first year of Tayport Dental Practice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Dylan Lockhart

A “spontaneous decision” to open a dentist in Fife has paid off after a busy first year.

Tayport Dental Practice opened in September 2024 after the town had been left without when Old Bank Dental Clinic closed in 2023.

The closure left the north-east Fife town without a dentist and patients had to move to Cupar or Dundee.

Now led by an experienced local dentist Esme Jardine, the practice has steadily built patient trust and grown its patient numbers.

The first year in Tayport

Esme had formerly run a dental practice for 20 years in Methil.

She said it was a “spontaneous decision” to open the new practice and describes the first year in business as “amazing”.

Dr Esme Jardine (left), Emmy Milne, Steph Cunningham and Hilary Dewar (dentist), at Tayport Dental Practice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
She said: “It was slow at the start, just building trust in Tayport, but now we’re really busy.

“I could see an opportunity to open Tayport Dental Practice so local patients didn’t have to travel to larger towns.

“We’re registering one or two new patients every day.

“We have five employees: one receptionist, one cleaner, two dental nurses, one part-time dentist and I’m a dentist myself, of course.”

Establishing Tayport Dental Practice

Esme said her reputation in the industry as a good employer meant it had not been hard finding staff.

The practice, which has two surgeries, is now fully booked most days.

Tayport Dental Practice

For the dentist and team, the joy has been in seeing their hard work pay off.

“The main challenge was gaining patients’ trust, but I think we’ve achieved that now,” she added.

“In the last year we have built a strong foundation and have hopefully gained the trust of the locals.

“We want to continue building the practice in Tayport, keep the team we have and help as many patients as we can.”

