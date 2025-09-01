St Andrews gym plans for Madras College student halls development

Plans for a new gym in St Andrews which will be housed in the former Madras College site on Kilrymont Road have been revealed.

SALT is a new project which will offer a mix of fitness programmes, from high intensity CrossFit and Hyrox classes to calmer ones like yoga and Pilates.

It will be located in the Scotsman Group’s student halls development on the site of the former high school.

At 900 square feet, it will boast one of the largest exercise spaces in north east Fife, open to everyone including students, visitors and residents.

There will be three studios, a weight facility and treatment rooms. Nutrition and physio services will also be offered.

SALT St Andrews gym

Five former members of Functional Fitness in Fife decided to launch their own gym after their beloved workout place closed down.

They approached the Glasgow-based Scotsman Group — who also run the town’s Forgan’s restaurant — about leasing a unit at the Kilrymont development.

All going well, SALT should open for business at the end of October, founding director Dr Carrie Ruxton said.

Carrie is a freelance dietician, who will run the financial side of things for SALT. The other members all have backgrounds in other industries, she said, bringing their experience to

“We were devastated when our gym suddenly closed, as many of us had been training there for years,” she said

“A small group of us got together to start a new gym.

“Now, we’re working hard to recreate our fitness community here at Kilrymont, and we hope to welcome new members from the local area including the student population.

“All of your fitness and nutrition needs will be in one place.

“I never imagined ever being a gym owner. I’m a freelance dietician based in Cupar, and the rest of us are the same. Two of the founding directors are personal trainers, but the other three work in other industries.

“I’m looking forward to just being able to hang out with my friends again.

“I work from home and the gym was a huge part of my social life.

“And we will each bring skills and expertise from our careers

Leasing the gym

“We pitched our project to the senior strategy team at Scotsman

Group and they immediately saw the potential,” added fellow director Josh Allen.

“They admired our determination to bring coached, group fitness back to St Andrews and wanted to help us make it a reality by leasing us an unused space for SALT at Kilrymont.”

“Our vision is to offer everything from high-energy functional training like CrossFit, Hyrox, and Spin, to calmer fitness classes like mobility, yoga and reformer Pilates,” said fellow founding director Alexis Durie.

Updates on the project and its progress will be available on the SALT website and on their social media pages.