St Andrews gym plans for Madras College student halls development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

St Andrews gym plans for Madras College student halls development

SALT's founders decided to start their own gym after their old one closed suddenly last year.

By Paul Malik
An impression of how SALT St Andrews gym will look.
An impression of how SALT St Andrews gym will look.

Plans for a new gym in St Andrews which will be housed in the former Madras College site on Kilrymont Road have been revealed.

SALT is a new project which will offer a mix of fitness programmes, from high intensity CrossFit and Hyrox classes to calmer ones like yoga and Pilates.

It will be located in the Scotsman Group’s student halls development on the site of the former high school.

At 900 square feet, it will boast one of the largest exercise spaces in north east Fife, open to everyone including students, visitors and residents.

There will be three studios, a weight facility and treatment rooms. Nutrition and physio services will also be offered.

SALT St Andrews gym

Five former members of Functional Fitness in Fife decided to launch their own gym after their beloved workout place closed down.

They approached the Glasgow-based Scotsman Group — who also run the town’s Forgan’s restaurant — about leasing a unit at the Kilrymont development.

All going well, SALT should open for business at the end of October, founding director Dr Carrie Ruxton said.

Carrie is a freelance dietician, who will run the financial side of things for SALT. The other members all have backgrounds in other industries, she said, bringing their experience to

“We were devastated when our gym suddenly closed, as many of us had been training there for years,” she said

“A small group of us got together to start a new gym.

Carrie Ruxton is a dietitian based in Fife and co-founder of SALT St Andrews gym. Image: Supplied

“Now, we’re working hard to recreate our fitness community here at Kilrymont, and we hope to welcome new members from the local area including the student population.

“All of your fitness and nutrition needs will be in one place.

“I never imagined ever being a gym owner. I’m a freelance dietician based in Cupar, and the rest of us are the same. Two of the founding directors are personal trainers, but the other three work in other industries.

“I’m looking forward to just being able to hang out with my friends again.

“I work from home and the gym was a huge part of my social life.

“And we will each bring skills and expertise from our careers

Leasing the gym

“We pitched our project to the senior strategy team at Scotsman
Group and they immediately saw the potential,” added fellow director Josh Allen.

“They admired our determination to bring coached, group fitness back to St Andrews and wanted to help us make it a reality by leasing us an unused space for SALT at Kilrymont.”

“Our vision is to offer everything from high-energy functional training like CrossFit, Hyrox, and Spin, to calmer fitness classes like mobility, yoga and reformer Pilates,” said fellow founding director Alexis Durie.

Updates on the project and its progress will be available on the SALT website and on their social media pages.

More from Business

Powmill Milk Bar was a popular spot for breakfast and lunch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kinross cafe set to close due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
William Frame, owner of Braemore Estates has decided to sell parts of Crieff development amid rising regulations. Image: Neil Smith
Crieff landlord blames increased regulation as he sells up
4
Angel Ekanga has opened Elevate Pilates on Perth Road. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
First look as new reformer pilates studio opens in Dundee's West End
Owner Chris Soutar with wife Vikki at the new Dundee bathroom showroom. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Dundee couple open new bathroom showroom
2
Superdrug plans to open a new store at the former Next unit at Gallagher Retail Park.
Superdrug lodges plans for new shop at Dundee retail park
The Newport Inn has been put up for sale
Newport Inn building put up for sale after 'temporary' closure of Fife restaurant
4
Cameronbridge's new gin still
Inside the Fife distillery now making three million bottles of gin every week
Olena Davydovych manages the shop with her cousin Igor. Image: Ethan Claridge
New Ukrainian-run Stirling store aims to be more than a food shop
2
The Commercial Inn in The Square in Letham.
Angus pub 'full of character and charm' put up for sale
Joanna Durlik-Vitanov owner of Dunfermline estate agent Duvi Estates. Image: TM Studio
Why Fife’s newest estate agency won’t ever do closing dates
2

Conversation