Home Business & Environment Business

Uncertainty over Broughty Ferry pub as ‘legal issues’ delay reopening plans

The Anchor Bar on Gray Street is boarded up after closing last month.

The Anchor pub in Dundee is currently boarded up. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

“Legal issues” are being blamed for delaying the reopening of a popular Broughty Ferry pub.

The Anchor on Gray Street has been run by Helen Taylor for several years.

According to the Dundee licensing register, Ms Taylor remains both the licence holder and premises manager.

The pub shut last month, with windows on the building being boarded up.

The Courier can now reveal that Dundee publican Graham Bradley is behind plans to reopen the pub.

Mr Bradley already runs the likes of the Craigie Bar and the Albert Bar, and was behind ill-fated plans for a cocktail bar in a former Broughty Ferry bank.

He has blamed “legal hitches” for holding up his reopening plans for The Anchor.

The building’s owner, William Boath, has also confirmed there are legal issues that need to be ironed out.

Publican ‘confident Anchor legal issues will soon be resolved’

Mr Bradley says he is taking over the lease of the pub under his recently-formed company, Anchor Bar Broughty Ferry Ltd.

An opening date has yet to be announced while the unspecified legal issues are being worked through.

Mr Bradley told The Courier: “I can confirm my company has taken over the lease and the pub will be run by us.

“I am waiting for the licence to be transferred to my name from the previous licence holder.

“There are a few legal hitches but I am confident they will soon be resolved.

“We will then be able to open the pub, I’m hoping within the next couple of weeks or so.”

Dundee publican Graham Bradley.
Dundee publican Graham Bradley. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mr Bradley claims he has already carried out refurbishment work inside the premises.

He said: “The work so far is looking great, and once the matters are resolved and the boards are taken down, we will complete the refurbishment of the outside of the building.

“We can’t wait to get started.”

When contacted by The Courier, Mr Boath confirmed he had put the boards on the windows for security reasons.

He added that he was disappointed to see the building lying empty, but that there were legal issues still to sort out.

‘Licensing’ issues holding up Broughty Ferry pub reopening

However, he said he was also confident the pub would reopen in the near future.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page last week put the delay in reopening down to “licensing” issues.

A further update said: “The Anchor will reopen once all legalities are finalised, we look forward to welcoming you all soon.”

The Courier has attempted to contact Ms Taylor for comment.

Conversation