Business

Paralympian helps Fife decorating firm rise from ashes to reach £900k turnover

Under the leadership of gold medal-winning swimmer Iain Matthew, Phoenix Decorating now employs 24 staff.

Phoenix Decorating Scotland boss Iain Matthew at his desk in Kinglassie. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Phoenix Decorating Scotland boss Iain Matthew at his desk in Kinglassie. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Dylan Lockhart

A Fife decorating business has experienced a remarkable turnaround in fortunes thanks to a former Paralympian swimmer.

Phoenix Decorating Scotland has been giving homes a new lease of life for more than three decades.

However, in 2023, the Kinglassie painting firm had a leadership change and Iain Matthew took the helm.

The gold medal winning swimmer and Scottish amputee footballer helped Phoenix Decorating Scotland through financially difficult times.

Now the company employs 24 tradesmen and recorded a yearly turnover of £900,000 – with plans to reach the million-pound mark next year.

Taking over Phoenix Decorating

Iain, 49, who was born with lower limb defects and became an amputee as a toddler, had formerly been site manager at a Fife housebuilding company.

When the previous owners of Phoenix decided to retire, Iain was given the opportunity to buy the firm for £60,000.

Even with a dip in the market, he and his team remained hopeful and this year has exceeded expectations.

Iain Matthew has helped the business go from strength. Image: Iain Matthew

Iain said: “The first two years were quite tough.

“The banks weren’t really interested in small businesses. We had to go through the Business Gateway, who put us in touch with someone who helped us with capital.

“But in the last couple of months it’s been getting better. The industry is picking up.

“The biggest changes I’ve made are putting new procedures and structure in place.”

Growing Phoenix Decorating in Kinglassie

Phoenix Decorating is a specialist painting firm, working mostly on housing development contracts.

Based in Kinglassie, they work on projects all over the country.

Iain’s priority is to scale up at a manageable rate and add new clients.

He added: “We do new-build housing, commercial, and private work, painting, decorating, and landscaping.

“Ongoing projects at the moment are with Bellway Homes, Persimmon Homes North Scotland, Springfield Homes, Lovell Homes, and the Culross Group.

“We’ve got 24 employees, mainly painters and decorators.

“We try to have a laid back approach, it’s not just about making money. We want the guys to enjoy their work, while also being conscious that we’ve got to make money.

“We’ve got sites from Blairgowrie down to Edinburgh, and as far as Glasgow. Mostly we work in Fife, Edinburgh, Dundee, and Perth, the central belt.

“Future plans are to increase turnover, grow the commercial side, create new partnerships, and expand apprenticeships.”

Sponsorship and amputee football

Phoenix Decorating is one of the main sponsors of the Amputee Football Association Scotland – another of Iain’s passions.

Before becoming a joiner, Iain was a decorated swimmer, taking part in the Paralympic Games in Barcelona in 1992.

Iain Matthew is a proud amputee footballer. Image: Amputee Football Association Scotland

He was an unexpected qualifier in the 100m breaststroke final and took home gold for his country.

Passionate about the health benefits of sport, he later became involved with amputee football – playing and then coaching.

He has lobbied for better government support for the sport and now his firm is a key sponsor of the Scottish amputee team.

He added :“Some of our players have life changing stories, losing legs to cancer, motorbike or car accidents, or being born with limb deficiencies.

“The team gives them purpose.”

