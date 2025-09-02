Dundee University diabetes care spin-out £3m investment win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University diabetes care spin-out £3m investment win

MyWay Digital Health was founded at the university in 2017.

By Paul Malik
Dr Debbie Wake, co-founder and chief executive of MyWay Digital Health.
Dundee University diabetes care spin-out MyWay Digital Health is celebrating a £3 million investment boost.

The company, which specialises in digital self-management AI, was founded in 2017 and employs 30 staff across its Dundee, Edinburgh and London offices.

Investment firm Foresight has announced a £3m cash injection which will allow MyWay Digital Health (MWDH) to expand on a global level and speed up product development.

MWDH was founded by medic Dr Debbie Wake and IT specialist Dr Scott Cunningham as part of the university’s successful spinout programme.

They set out to improve the lives of individuals living with long-term conditions like diabetes and hypertension, through cost-effective, data-driven, personalised health technology.

The Dundee firm’s flagship product is an online self-management platform for people with diabetes.

MyDiabetes MyWay links with NHS management systems for patients living with the condition. It is used in other countries too for diabetes care.

MyWay Digital Health £3m investment

More than 50,000 users across Scotland use the Dundee-created diabetes management tool.

It contains multimedia resources for diabetes education and online learning courses, and offers people with diabetes access to their electronic personal health record, facilitating personalised advice.

The £3m investment will allow MWDH to scale up its product development, and push its tools to a global audience, Dr Wake said.

Dundee University’s school of medicine. Image: Dundee University

“We are delighted to have secured investment from Foresight, marking a significant milestone in MWDH’s journey,” she said.

“Their support will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy, broaden our product offering, and further expand our global footprint.”

Daniel Halliday, managing director at Foresight, added: “The adoption of digital tools and AI to reduce the burden on frontline care is critical.

“MWDH is at the forefront of this and its best in class technology is proven to deliver better health outcomes and cost savings for its customers.

“Foresight is excited to support the team on their next phase of growth.”

Dundee University spin-out

Dundee University has been hailed for its work supporting businesses out of its labs, including multi-billion AI drug firm Exscientia.

The crisis-hit institution was rewarded with a £40m cash-out after the company, founded in a Dundee coffee shop, merged with US biotech giant Recursion.

But a recent report into the leadership collapse at the university uncovered this money, which was meant to be ring-fenced, had all but disappeared.

And spin-out Glen Clova Scientific, which has grown from a team of two to 17 in three years, recently moved to bigger labs at the James Hutton Institute.

In July we reported on Hawkhill Therapeutics, who are the first company announced for the university’s £40 million Life Sciences Innovation Hub, and are developing a weight-loss drug to rival Mounjaro and Ozempic.

More firms are to be announced for the Life Sciences Innovation hub in the near future, with negotiations ongoing.

