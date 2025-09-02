Dundee University diabetes care spin-out £3m investment win

Dundee University diabetes care spin-out MyWay Digital Health is celebrating a £3 million investment boost.

The company, which specialises in digital self-management AI, was founded in 2017 and employs 30 staff across its Dundee, Edinburgh and London offices.

Investment firm Foresight has announced a £3m cash injection which will allow MyWay Digital Health (MWDH) to expand on a global level and speed up product development.

MWDH was founded by medic Dr Debbie Wake and IT specialist Dr Scott Cunningham as part of the university’s successful spinout programme.

They set out to improve the lives of individuals living with long-term conditions like diabetes and hypertension, through cost-effective, data-driven, personalised health technology.

The Dundee firm’s flagship product is an online self-management platform for people with diabetes.

MyDiabetes MyWay links with NHS management systems for patients living with the condition. It is used in other countries too for diabetes care.

More than 50,000 users across Scotland use the Dundee-created diabetes management tool.

It contains multimedia resources for diabetes education and online learning courses, and offers people with diabetes access to their electronic personal health record, facilitating personalised advice.

The £3m investment will allow MWDH to scale up its product development, and push its tools to a global audience, Dr Wake said.

“We are delighted to have secured investment from Foresight, marking a significant milestone in MWDH’s journey,” she said.

“Their support will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy, broaden our product offering, and further expand our global footprint.”

Daniel Halliday, managing director at Foresight, added: “The adoption of digital tools and AI to reduce the burden on frontline care is critical.

“MWDH is at the forefront of this and its best in class technology is proven to deliver better health outcomes and cost savings for its customers.

“Foresight is excited to support the team on their next phase of growth.”

Dundee University has been hailed for its work supporting businesses out of its labs, including multi-billion AI drug firm Exscientia.

The crisis-hit institution was rewarded with a £40m cash-out after the company, founded in a Dundee coffee shop, merged with US biotech giant Recursion.

But a recent report into the leadership collapse at the university uncovered this money, which was meant to be ring-fenced, had all but disappeared.

And spin-out Glen Clova Scientific, which has grown from a team of two to 17 in three years, recently moved to bigger labs at the James Hutton Institute.

In July we reported on Hawkhill Therapeutics, who are the first company announced for the university’s £40 million Life Sciences Innovation Hub, and are developing a weight-loss drug to rival Mounjaro and Ozempic.

More firms are to be announced for the Life Sciences Innovation hub in the near future, with negotiations ongoing.