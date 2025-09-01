Kinross cafe set to close due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

A popular café near Kinross has announced it will be closing due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Powmill Milk Bar, in the village of Powmill, will shut on Saturday September 13.

It was popular for its cakes, milkshakes and breakfast and lunch menus.

In a social media post, the owners thanked customers for their “custom and support”.

The post on Facebook read: “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we will cease trading on Saturday 13th September 2025.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their custom and support over the last 2 years.

“Please, if you have an outstanding gift voucher, bring it in before we close and we will arrange to have this refunded.”

It comes as the business has been listed for sale with a £20,000 guide price.

Several customers shared their disappointment at the news in the Facebook comments.

Customers will ‘miss visiting’ Powmill Milkbar

John Watt said: “I’m so sorry to hear you’re closing. Your Monday lattes and breakfasts were my favourite, will really miss visiting.”

Tanya Hutchinson-Paterson added: “Really sorry to hear this. Had lunch with you on Thursday there.

“Wishing you all the best.”

Heike Bain posted: “What a shame, sorry to hear that. Loved to stop when in the area!”