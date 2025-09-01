Kinross cafe set to close due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross cafe set to close due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Powmill Milk Bar will shut later this month.

By Isla Glen
Powmill Milk Bar was a popular spot for breakfast and lunch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A popular café near Kinross has announced it will be closing due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Powmill Milk Bar, in the village of Powmill, will shut on Saturday September 13.

It was popular for its cakes, milkshakes and breakfast and lunch menus.

In a social media post, the owners thanked customers for their “custom and support”.

Inside Powmill Milk Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The post on Facebook read: “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we will cease trading on Saturday 13th September 2025.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their custom and support over the last 2 years.

“Please, if you have an outstanding gift voucher, bring it in before we close and we will arrange to have this refunded.”

It comes as the business has been listed for sale with a £20,000 guide price.

Several customers shared their disappointment at the news in the Facebook comments.

Customers will ‘miss visiting’ Powmill Milkbar

John Watt said: “I’m so sorry to hear you’re closing. Your Monday lattes and breakfasts were my favourite, will really miss visiting.”

Tanya Hutchinson-Paterson added: “Really sorry to hear this. Had lunch with you on Thursday there.

“Wishing you all the best.”

Heike Bain posted: “What a shame, sorry to hear that. Loved to stop when in the area!”

Conversation