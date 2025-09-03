Blairgowrie red tape that brought Tayside school builds to a ‘gold standard’

A building material developed in Blairgowrie used in the multi-million pound construction of Tayside’s new schools helped bring them up to a “gold standard”.

The Proctor Group is hailing the use of its trademarked Wraptite membrane used in Monifieth, Perth and Dundee’s East End school developments.

It has allowed the campuses to achieve a “gold standard” for Passivhaus construction, a benchmark for eco and energy efficiency.

Monifieth Learning Campus opened to pupils in August, described as a “phenomenal” project.

The £66.5 million development has space for 1,200 pupils and was built by Robertson Construction Tayside, who also were responsible for construction of Scotland’s first-ever Passivhaus school Riverside primary in Perth.

Perth High, an £80m development, was also finished in time for pupils going back to school in August.

Also completed was the 1,800 pupil, £100m Greenfield Academy, a massive development following the merger of Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

Proctor Group’s Wraptite

Robertson Construction Tayside’s Kevin Dickson said using the Blairgowrie-sourced distinctive red material sped-up construction and cut build time.

Proctor Group’s Wraptite air barrier membrane allowed all of the projects meet stringent airtightness and thermal performance standards required for Passivhaus accreditation.

“We wanted to take what we learnt delivering Scotland’s first certified Passivhaus school, Riverside Primary, and apply it to future projects,” Kevin said.

“This opportunity came with the appointment to deliver three Passivhaus schools, constructed to realise each local authority’s vision while generating meaningful benefits throughout the process.

“We consistently deliver high-quality projects for our customers, and our supply chain plays a key role in that success.

“The membrane used, Wraptite, was part of the construction for the Passivhaus school and provided several benefits.

“As a local contractor, we prioritise using a local supply chain to deliver benefits in the areas where we work, so chose Proctor Group.

“As a fully adhered solution, Wraptite removed the need for tape, making it less labour intensive, quicker to install and more economical.”

Keira Proctor, managing director at the Proctor Group added: “Wraptite has been developed to support the most demanding low-energy building standards, and we’re proud to see it making such a tangible impact in landmark projects like these.

“As schools across the UK embrace low-energy standards, we’re pleased that the Wraptite system is a trusted solution for achieving this at scale.”