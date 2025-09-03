Blairgowrie red tape that brought Tayside school builds to a ‘gold standard’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Blairgowrie red tape that brought Tayside school builds to a ‘gold standard’

The Proctor Group's innovative Wraptite membrane has been used in the construction of three new schools.

By Paul Malik
Greenfield Academy in Dundee while under construction, covered in the distinctive red Wraptite membrane developed by The Proctor Group. Image: Supplied.
A building material developed in Blairgowrie used in the multi-million pound construction of Tayside’s new schools helped bring them up to a “gold standard”.

The Proctor Group is hailing the use of its trademarked Wraptite membrane used in Monifieth, Perth and Dundee’s East End school developments.

It has allowed the campuses to achieve a “gold standard” for Passivhaus construction, a benchmark for eco and energy efficiency.

Monifieth Learning Campus opened to pupils in August, described as a “phenomenal” project.

The £66.5 million development has space for 1,200 pupils and was built by Robertson Construction Tayside, who also were responsible for construction of Scotland’s first-ever Passivhaus school Riverside primary in Perth.

The distinctive red of Proctor Group’s Wraptite, which was used in the construction of Monifieth Learning Campus. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Perth High, an £80m development, was also finished in time for pupils going back to school in August.

Also completed was the 1,800 pupil, £100m Greenfield Academy, a massive development following the merger of Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

Proctor Group’s Wraptite

Robertson Construction Tayside’s Kevin Dickson said using the Blairgowrie-sourced distinctive red material sped-up construction and cut build time.

Proctor Group’s Wraptite air barrier membrane allowed all of the projects meet stringent airtightness and thermal performance standards required for Passivhaus accreditation.

“We wanted to take what we learnt delivering Scotland’s first certified Passivhaus school, Riverside Primary, and apply it to future projects,” Kevin said.

“This opportunity came with the appointment to deliver three Passivhaus schools, constructed to realise each local authority’s vision while generating meaningful benefits throughout the process.

“We consistently deliver high-quality projects for our customers, and our supply chain plays a key role in that success.

Robertson Construction Tayside were responsible for delivering Greenfield Academy, and hailed the use of Blairgowrie-developed Wraptite, from the Proctor Group, for speeding up the process. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The membrane used, Wraptite, was part of the construction for the Passivhaus school and provided several benefits.

“As a local contractor, we prioritise using a local supply chain to deliver benefits in the areas where we work, so chose Proctor Group.

“As a fully adhered solution, Wraptite removed the need for tape, making it less labour intensive, quicker to install and more economical.”

Perth High School under construction in June 2025 – Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Keira Proctor, managing director at the Proctor Group added: “Wraptite has been developed to support the most demanding low-energy building standards, and we’re proud to see it making such a tangible impact in landmark projects like these.

Keira Proctor, chief executive of The Proctor Group, behind Wraptite.

“As schools across the UK embrace low-energy standards, we’re pleased that the Wraptite system is a trusted solution for achieving this at scale.”

Conversation