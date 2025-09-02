EXCLUSIVE: Kinross-shire cafe set to reopen under new tenant

The owner of a Kinross-shire cafe has revealed the venue will reopen under a new tenant despite the announcement of its closure.

Powmill Milk Bar, in the village of Powmill, put an announcement on Facebook on Monday to say the business would cease trading on September 13.

The post cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the closure, and thanked customers for their support.

However, following The Courier’s article, the owner of the site – Drome Developments – got in touch to confirm the cafe will reopen under a new tenant.

New tenant being selected for Powmill Milk Bar

Danny Rowley, director of Drome Developments, says the current tenant “requested an early surrender of their lease”.

He said: “We are delighted to confirm that the Powmill Milk Bar is not closing.

“The current tenants have requested an early surrender of their lease, which we have agreed to.

“An advertisement for a new leaseholder has been live for a couple of weeks now, and we are in the process of selecting the new leaseholder.

“There will be a short closure to allow for refurbishment, and we look forward to the next chapter of its continued success with the new leaseholders.”

The leasehold for Powmill Milk Bar is being marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents with a guide price of £20,000.

The cafe, which was built more than 50 years ago, is one of the last remaining milk bars left in Scotland.

It is popular for its breakfast and lunch items, as well as bakes and hot drinks.