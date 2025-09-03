Dundee publican considers closing bar over drugs and anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee publican considers closing bar over drugs and anti-social behaviour

Mike Johnston says some of his customers are now avoiding the Arctic Bar due to concerns over their safety.

Mike Johnston outside the Arctic Bar in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Mike Johnston outside the Arctic Bar in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
By James Simpson

A Dundee city-centre pub owner says he is considering closing down his bar after more than two decades in the business due to escalating issues with drugs and anti-social behaviour nearby.

Mike Johnston, who has run the Arctic Bar on New Inn Entry for 22 years, claims the situation has spiralled since the Covid pandemic and says the last eight months have been the worst yet.

He told The Courier he has “lost faith” in police tackling the issues, which he says now include crack cocaine being smoked in the entryway leading to the pub, teenagers dealing drugs, youngsters carrying knives, and vandalism.

Mike said: “It’s shocking what’s happening just outside on an almost daily basis: drug users smoking crack pipes, kids dealing, drug paraphernalia everywhere, kids carrying weapons.

Drugs paraphernalia and blood splatters near the Arctic Bar.
Drugs paraphernalia and blood splatters near the Arctic Bar. Image: Supplied

“Some of our regulars have told us they’re not prepared to walk up New Inn Entry – they say it’s not worth the hassle for a pint.

“Our customers are calling it ‘Cocaine Alley’.”

Last November, The Courier told how workers in nearby shops had nicknamed the pend “Crack Alley” due to ongoing issues with drugs.

At the time, Dundee City Council said extra CCTV had been installed.

Mike says while some people move on when challenged, others do not – leaving his staff feeling powerless.

Youths pictured tearing down posters near entrance to Arctic Bar

The publican claims he calls police “at least twice a week” and has installed his own additional CCTV cameras in an attempt to deter offenders.

But he admits the situation is now so bad that closing the pub could be on the cards.

He said: “It’s seriously getting to the point where we’re considering our future here, which is heartbreaking.

“We don’t want to do that, given how long we’ve had the place.”

The most recent incident happened on Saturday night, when youngsters were seen ripping posters down in the alleyway and leaving a mess.

Mike says a band performing in the Arctic Bar stopped playing to witness the events for themselves.

Youths vandalising posters at New Inn Entry.
Youths vandalising posters at New Inn Entry. Image: Supplied
Further images of Saturday's incident.
The incident happened on Saturday. Image: Supplied

He added: “That’s the second week in a row posters have been ripped down in the alley.

“We did phone the police, but they only arrived after the group had gone.

“One of our customers tried to challenge these youngsters previously with another matter, and his partner was spat on by a 13-year-old.

“This really is a last resort for me, speaking out publicly about how dire this situation is at the moment.”

The Courier put Mike’s comments and concerns to Police Scotland.

A spokesman said: “Around 7.50pm on Saturday, we received a report of vandalism at a premises on New Entry Inn, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

