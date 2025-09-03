Dundee publican considers closing bar over drugs and anti-social behaviour

A Dundee city-centre pub owner says he is considering closing down his bar after more than two decades in the business due to escalating issues with drugs and anti-social behaviour nearby.

Mike Johnston, who has run the Arctic Bar on New Inn Entry for 22 years, claims the situation has spiralled since the Covid pandemic and says the last eight months have been the worst yet.

He told The Courier he has “lost faith” in police tackling the issues, which he says now include crack cocaine being smoked in the entryway leading to the pub, teenagers dealing drugs, youngsters carrying knives, and vandalism.

Mike said: “It’s shocking what’s happening just outside on an almost daily basis: drug users smoking crack pipes, kids dealing, drug paraphernalia everywhere, kids carrying weapons.

“Some of our regulars have told us they’re not prepared to walk up New Inn Entry – they say it’s not worth the hassle for a pint.

“Our customers are calling it ‘Cocaine Alley’.”

Last November, The Courier told how workers in nearby shops had nicknamed the pend “Crack Alley” due to ongoing issues with drugs.

At the time, Dundee City Council said extra CCTV had been installed.

Mike says while some people move on when challenged, others do not – leaving his staff feeling powerless.

Youths pictured tearing down posters near entrance to Arctic Bar

The publican claims he calls police “at least twice a week” and has installed his own additional CCTV cameras in an attempt to deter offenders.

But he admits the situation is now so bad that closing the pub could be on the cards.

He said: “It’s seriously getting to the point where we’re considering our future here, which is heartbreaking.

“We don’t want to do that, given how long we’ve had the place.”

The most recent incident happened on Saturday night, when youngsters were seen ripping posters down in the alleyway and leaving a mess.

Mike says a band performing in the Arctic Bar stopped playing to witness the events for themselves.

He added: “That’s the second week in a row posters have been ripped down in the alley.

“We did phone the police, but they only arrived after the group had gone.

“One of our customers tried to challenge these youngsters previously with another matter, and his partner was spat on by a 13-year-old.

“This really is a last resort for me, speaking out publicly about how dire this situation is at the moment.”

The Courier put Mike’s comments and concerns to Police Scotland.

A spokesman said: “Around 7.50pm on Saturday, we received a report of vandalism at a premises on New Entry Inn, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”