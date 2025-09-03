First look at new restaurant planned for Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel

A new image has been released of a restaurant planned at the five-star hotel near Dunblane owned by Andy and Kim Murray.

The restaurant at the Cromlix Hotel will occupy a new extension and is due to open in May 2026.

The hotel will close from January to April next year to allow construction to take place.

The work will be carried out by Doune-based Kings Group

Up to 80 guests will be able to use the restaurant at one time when it is built.

The eatery will overlook the surrounding country estate and the hotel’s gardens.

The Cromlix’s kitchen will also be moved and undergo an upgrade to allow it to host more diners.

The hotel also plans to open a small “intimate fine-dining” restaurant, three further bedroom suites and a “wellness cottage”.

The existing Glasshouse restaurant will host afternoon teas and events.

Kim Murray ‘really excited’ about new restaurant at Cromlix Hotel

Tennis legend Andy and his wife Kim have owned the Cromlix and its 34-acre estate since 2013.

The hotel has 16 bedrooms and includes a self-catering lodge house.

Kim says she is “really excited” about the opening of the restaurant.

She said: “The Glasshouse, our current restaurant, has been doing really well and is fully booked most of the time.

“But the space lacks a bit of personality and doesn’t deliver aesthetically in the same way that the rest of the hotel does.

“We appointed a new executive head chef (James Mearing) earlier this year and he’s doing a great job.

“It will be fantastic for him to put his stamp on this new food experience at Cromlix.”

The image of how the restaurant will look has been created by Perthshire architect Fergus Purdie.

He said: “At the heart of this design is the presence and heritage of the garden wall, which we have elevated to be a major feature inside the restaurant as well as a physical backdrop to the building within the grounds.

“Sensory, tactile textures and the colour palette used in the interiors will really complement this contextual approach.

“The ‘light touch’ of the glass facade and the extensive terrace at the front of the restaurant will encourage inside (and) outside dining for guests and visitors to relax and enjoy the lawn, woodland and surrounding panoramic views.”