Top Perthshire tourist attraction Highland Safaris for sale for £750,000

The owners of Crieff Hydro have put a popular Perthshire tourist attraction up for sale after just three years in charge.

Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre in Dull, near Aberfeldy, is on the market for a guide price of £750,000.

The 10.5-acre site attracts over 60,000 visitors each year and has an annual turnover of more than £750,000, according to the sale listing.

The venture, which is being marketed by Christie & Co, also made more than £340,000 in profit last year.

However, Crieff Hydro chief executive Stephen Leckie said he and associate director son Richard made the “tough decision” to sell Highland Safaris to “focus on the hotel business”.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels includes Crieff Hydro, Murraypark Hotel in Crieff, Peebles Hydro and The Park Hotel in Peebles and the Isles of Glencoe, Kingshouse and Ballachulish hotels in the Highlands.

The father and son team also revealed that, within days of putting it on the market, there have already been two notes of interest.

Why Highland Safaris sale was ‘tough call’

Stephen, who is the chairman of Visit Scotland and Lord-Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, said: “We are sorry we have had to put Highland Safaris on the market.

“It was a tough call to make and a huge regret, but we want to focus on the hotel business.”

He added: “It is a brilliant business, and we have loved having it.

“The staff feel like part of our family, and we will maintain a good relationship with them going forward.”

Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre offers a range of activities for all ages, from jeep and boat safaris to gold panning, axe throwing and archery.

As well as a kids play area and discovery trail, a mini Land Rover Defender safari was added in recent years.

Richard Leckie, who has overseen Highland Safaris, continued: “Since taking over three years ago, we have enhanced the offerings and added a number of new things, such as axe throwing, archery and mini Land Rovers.

“It was an exciting investment for us and a great opportunity at a time when there were challenges in the hotel sector.”

Corporate challenges

He added: “For us, leisure remains strong but the corporate side has been more of a challenge as firms are spending less on events and away days.

“We have recently invested £5.6 million on Crieff Hydro improvements and are keen to focus on that right now.

“The ground floor refurbishment project is proving very popular with guests and also the local community, who are visiting our new bar and restaurant.”

The multi-million-pound ground floor makeover is family-run Crieff Hydro’s most significant investment project in more than two decades.

It includes the new Winter Garden bar in the former ballroom, East restaurant and Hermitage speakeasy bar.