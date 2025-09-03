Top Perthshire tourist attraction Highland Safaris for sale for £750,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Top Perthshire tourist attraction Highland Safaris for sale for £750,000

Current owner Stephen Leckie, boss of Crieff Hydro, has explained his reasons for selling up.

By Kirsten Johnson
A sign for the Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre near Aberfeldy.
Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre has been put on the market by owners Crieff Hydro. Image: Google Street View

The owners of Crieff Hydro have put a popular Perthshire tourist attraction up for sale after just three years in charge.

Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre in Dull, near Aberfeldy, is on the market for a guide price of £750,000.

The 10.5-acre site attracts over 60,000 visitors each year and has an annual turnover of more than £750,000, according to the sale listing.

The venture, which is being marketed by Christie & Co, also made more than £340,000 in profit last year.

Youngester Eryn Marshall feeding a stag at Highland Safaris. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency/Visit Scotland

However, Crieff Hydro chief executive Stephen Leckie said he and associate director son Richard made the “tough decision” to sell Highland Safaris to “focus on the hotel business”.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels includes Crieff Hydro, Murraypark Hotel in Crieff, Peebles Hydro and The Park Hotel in Peebles and the Isles of Glencoe, Kingshouse and Ballachulish hotels in the Highlands.

The father and son team also revealed that, within days of putting it on the market, there have already been two notes of interest.

Why Highland Safaris sale was ‘tough call’

Stephen, who is the chairman of Visit Scotland and Lord-Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, said: “We are sorry we have had to put Highland Safaris on the market.

“It was a tough call to make and a huge regret, but we want to focus on the hotel business.”

He added: “It is a brilliant business, and we have loved having it.

“The staff feel like part of our family, and we will maintain a good relationship with them going forward.”

Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre offers a range of activities for all ages, from jeep and boat safaris to gold panning, axe throwing and archery.

As well as a kids play area and discovery trail, a mini Land Rover Defender safari was added in recent years.

The Leckie Family (L-R) Fiona Leckie, Sarah Leckie, Louisa Leckie, Charlie Leckie, Janet Leckie, Richard Leckie, Stephen Leckie at Crieff Hydro’s new Winter Garden bar. Image: Crieff Hydro

Richard Leckie, who has overseen Highland Safaris, continued: “Since taking over three years ago, we have enhanced the offerings and added a number of new things, such as axe throwing, archery and mini Land Rovers.

“It was an exciting investment for us and a great opportunity at a time when there were challenges in the hotel sector.”

Corporate challenges

He added: “For us, leisure remains strong but the corporate side has been more of a challenge as firms are spending less on events and away days.

“We have recently invested £5.6 million on Crieff Hydro improvements and are keen to focus on that right now.

“The ground floor refurbishment project is proving very popular with guests and also the local community, who are visiting our new bar and restaurant.”

The multi-million-pound ground floor makeover is family-run Crieff Hydro’s most significant investment project in more than two decades.

It includes the new Winter Garden bar in the former ballroom, East restaurant and Hermitage speakeasy bar.

