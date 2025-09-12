Unlock AI’s potential for your business with Hutcheon Mearns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Unlock AI’s potential for your business with Hutcheon Mearns

Is your business equipped for tomorrow’s challenges?

In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns
the team from Hutcheon Mearns and Rock River Research pose at Hutcheon Mearns AI office
Hutcheon Mearns integrates with Rock River Research for its AI offering.

Professional services advisory firm Hutcheon Mearns unveils its new AI division, empowering businesses to confidently navigate the complexities of modern operations.

Artificial intelligence has quickly evolved from a futuristic concept into an increasingly essential tool.

For organisations, AI can be leveraged to streamline operations, enhance decision-making and deliver superior customer experiences.

To help businesses harness the power of this technology, Hutcheon Mearns has integrated the team at software development firm Rock River Research to create its new AI consultancy division.

Hutcheon Mearns’ managing director Claire Clark says: “One of our priorities since we launched Hutcheon Mearns has been to look ahead, anticipate the needs and challenges of clients in an ever-changing business landscape, and shape our service model accordingly.

“It’s great that we are doing so again in such a critical area, building out our capabilities to support clients as they look to gain maximum value from an investment in AI.”

‘AI Keith’

Rock River Research’s technical director Keith Copeland is leading Hutcheon Mearns’ AI offering.

Already known in Aberdeenshire as ‘AI Keith’, he has more than 17 years of experience transforming businesses through advanced technology.

He has implemented software solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Oman and Mexico. Those solutions include logistics terminal operating systems that integrated with external financial and customs institutions, awarding government contracts.

Keith has also coded for the US Department of Defence, supporting national security.

A revolutionary platform

Keith says: “The timing is perfect for Hutcheon Mearns as it continues to innovate as a company.

“Executives are looking for tangible evidence of what AI can do such as defined processes and consistent outputs.”

Keith has developed Pearlify™, a proprietary knowledge management platform that can help businesses achieve operational efficiency and make data-driven decisions that can drive growth.

He explains: “Our application Pearlify™ has so many capabilities. It’s extremely flexible and adaptable, bringing a high level of intelligence to any company.

“We’re confident we can automate any business process that you have if you give us the right information. So your employees won’t have to do burdensome, data-heavy activities. They can be freed up to focus on value-adding tasks.”

Real world applications of AI

Led by Keith, Hutcheon Mearns can guide clients to use AI to their maximum advantage.

For instance, a company that takes six weeks and five employees to generate two proposals a month can easily go up to 20 monthly proposals with the help of this revolutionary technology.

AI operations manager Kirsty Copeland explains: “Our tool works in the background around performing various roles. That might be an HR, finance or engineering role. It learns through the information that it has access to.

“It can conduct research, write and assess company financial reports, even perform financial forecasting.”

Tailored solutions for your business

For clients with specific requirements, Hutcheon Mearns can create bespoke solutions while keeping information fully safe and secure.

Kirsty points out: “Every organisation can relax, knowing that while Pearlify™ is learning about their data, it’s not giving away any trade secrets to anyone else because the information is stored locally and it’s held safely.”

Time to embrace AI now

Passionate about the work they do, husband-and-wife team Keith and Kirsty urge businesses to embrace AI now.

For Keith, it’s a new method of problem solving. He says: “It allows you to quickly get from multiple questions to a response that is well thought out and very thorough.

Kirsty concludes: “AI is going to be a significant part of the future. To remain competitive, the time is now. It’s definitely worth the investment to get it right at the beginning.”

Are you ready to unlock the potential of AI for your business? Visit Hutcheon Mearns’ website.






