Business & Environment Business

Furniture Village eyes new Stirling store with £1 million plans for former Carpetright outlet

The retailer has lodged a building warrant for a unit at Springkerse Retail Park.

By Isla Glen
Furniture Village is eyeing a move to the former Carpetright store. Image: Google Street View
A furniture retailer is eyeing a move into a Stirling retail park.

Furniture Village has submitted a building warrant to Stirling Council for nearly £1 million worth of work on the former Carpetright shop at Springkerse Retail Park.

The unit has been vacant for more than a year after Carpetright went into administration.

Under the plans, alterations would be made to create a new mezzanine level, along wth other fixtures and fittings.

The work is valued at £970,000.

Springkerse Retail Park is home to several big brands. Image: Google Street View

Stirling’s Carpetright closed in July 2024, alongside shops in Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Stirling.

It came after the retailer entered insolvency after struggling with weaker demand and a major cyber attack.

Furniture Village was founded in 1989 and has more than 50 stores across the UK.

It would be the brand’s third Scottish location, with existing shops in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Furniture Village has been approached for comment.

Conversation