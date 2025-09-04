Family behind Arbroath’s Esk Glazing sell majority shareholding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family behind Arbroath’s Esk Glazing sell majority shareholding

The business was founded more than 50 years ago and now has 35 staff.

By Rob McLaren
Craig Greenwood of NorDan UK and Craig Irons from Esk Glazing. Image: Supplied
The majority shareholding of Arbroath firm Esk Glazing has been acquired.

The stake has been acquired by windows and doors firm NorDan UK for an undisclosed sum.

Esk Glazing was founded in 1974 by Eric Irons and is now led by his son Craig.

Since then it has built a strong reputation for supplying quality windows, doors, conservatories and bespoke stained-glass design.

All 35 staff will continue to be employed at the Kirkton Industrial Estate business.

NorDan said the acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will strengthen its presence in the north-east.

It will continue to trade under the name Esk Glazing.

New chapter for Esk Glazing

Craig Irons will continue with the business, providing the strategic direction while his father Eric, 77, will retire.

He said Esk will be able to expand into new markets by combining with NorDan, with the larger business providing the expertise and resources needed to grow and innovate.

Esk Glazing's trade centre in Arbroath.
Craig, who will retain a minority shareholding, said: “This partnership marks a new chapter for Esk Glazing.

“We’re proud of our heritage and culture, and joining NorDan allows us to broaden our product range and technical resources while preserving the personal, people-focused service our customers know and trust.”

Esk Glazing opened a new showroom in Arbroath two years ago.

NorDan’s ambitions for Angus business

NorDan has operated in Scotland since 1981. The UK arm’s headquarters is in Livingston, with additional offices in Aberdeen and Inverness.

NorDan UK reported a turnover of £96.9m in 2024 and has six showrooms across the UK.

The increased capacity provided by Esk Glazing enables faster project turnaround, broader service coverage, and stronger local responsiveness.

Esk Glazing staff. Image: Supplied

The firms said they shared a commitment to long-term investment, local expertise, and the evolving needs of the Scottish built environment.

Craig Greenwood, managing director of NorDan UK, said: “Esk Glazing’s deep regional roots, reputation for quality, shared values around sustainability and service make this an ideal partnership.

“Together, we strengthen capacity across Scotland while maintaining local knowledge and responsiveness.”

Conversation