Family behind Arbroath’s Esk Glazing sell majority shareholding

The majority shareholding of Arbroath firm Esk Glazing has been acquired.

The stake has been acquired by windows and doors firm NorDan UK for an undisclosed sum.

Esk Glazing was founded in 1974 by Eric Irons and is now led by his son Craig.

Since then it has built a strong reputation for supplying quality windows, doors, conservatories and bespoke stained-glass design.

All 35 staff will continue to be employed at the Kirkton Industrial Estate business.

NorDan said the acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will strengthen its presence in the north-east.

It will continue to trade under the name Esk Glazing.

New chapter for Esk Glazing

Craig Irons will continue with the business, providing the strategic direction while his father Eric, 77, will retire.

He said Esk will be able to expand into new markets by combining with NorDan, with the larger business providing the expertise and resources needed to grow and innovate.

Craig, who will retain a minority shareholding, said: “This partnership marks a new chapter for Esk Glazing.

“We’re proud of our heritage and culture, and joining NorDan allows us to broaden our product range and technical resources while preserving the personal, people-focused service our customers know and trust.”

Esk Glazing opened a new showroom in Arbroath two years ago.

NorDan’s ambitions for Angus business

NorDan has operated in Scotland since 1981. The UK arm’s headquarters is in Livingston, with additional offices in Aberdeen and Inverness.

NorDan UK reported a turnover of £96.9m in 2024 and has six showrooms across the UK.

The increased capacity provided by Esk Glazing enables faster project turnaround, broader service coverage, and stronger local responsiveness.

The firms said they shared a commitment to long-term investment, local expertise, and the evolving needs of the Scottish built environment.

Craig Greenwood, managing director of NorDan UK, said: “Esk Glazing’s deep regional roots, reputation for quality, shared values around sustainability and service make this an ideal partnership.

“Together, we strengthen capacity across Scotland while maintaining local knowledge and responsiveness.”