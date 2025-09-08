Fife call centre which claimed to employ 450 people liquidated with all jobs lost

A Fife call centre which at its peak claimed it once employed more than 450 people has collapsed into liquidation.

VeriCall operated out of Lomond House in Kirkcaldy’s John Smith business park after being founded in London in 2017.

It provided customer support for the pay-TV industry and call-handling services.

In 2019 founder Adam Taylor became a person of significant control as managing director, after his company received more than £1 million in public money to move VeriCall to Fife from the capital.

In 2021 Mr Taylor told The Courier his firm had netted a contract with one of the “big six” energy providers, which followed a deal with directory inquiries service 118 118.

The name of the energy provider was never disclosed.

VeriCall boasted an “800% increase” in staffing levels in 2020, claiming to employ 450 people in 2021.

Most recent accounts filed for VeriCall, to June 2023 show the firm employed 78 staff and 138 in 2022.

VeriCall was overdue in filing its most recent accounts, to June 2024, before being liquidated on September 1.

It remains unclear how many employees were still working with VeriCall when it was liquidated.

Neil Charles Money of Leicester-based CBA Business Solutions was appointed liquidator following a general meeting in September.

Adam Taylor declined to comment when approached by The Courier, only saying any questions would have to be directed towards the liquidator.

Liquidators CBA Business Solutions did not respond to any request for comment.

VeriCall’s Scottish Enterprise investment

The company operated out of Kirkcaldy, but its registered office was on the Isle of Dogs in London.

Scottish Enterprise awarded VeriCall more than £1 million from the public purse in 2019 to set up its base of operations in Kirkcaldy.

The regional selective assistance grant was done in partnership with Fife Council to attract VeriCall to the Kingdom.

VeriCall took on the space left empty at Lomond House following the collapse of Havelock.

Havelock itself went bust into administration 2018 before collapsing in 2019, with the loss of around 350 jobs.