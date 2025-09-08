Fife call centre which claimed to employ 450 people liquidated with all jobs lost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife call centre which claimed to employ 450 people liquidated with all jobs lost

Among the firm's contracts was handling the directory inquiries service 118 118.

By Paul Malik
Adam Taylor, founder and managing director of VeriCall.
A Fife call centre which at its peak claimed it once employed more than 450 people has collapsed into liquidation.

VeriCall operated out of Lomond House in Kirkcaldy’s John Smith business park after being founded in London in 2017.

It provided customer support for the pay-TV industry and call-handling services.

In 2019 founder Adam Taylor became a person of significant control as managing director, after his company received more than £1 million in public money to move VeriCall to Fife from the capital.

In 2021 Mr Taylor told The Courier his firm had netted a contract with one of the “big six” energy providers, which followed a deal with directory inquiries service 118 118.

The name of the energy provider was never disclosed.

VeriCall boasted an “800% increase” in staffing levels in 2020, claiming to employ 450 people in 2021.

Most recent accounts filed for VeriCall, to June 2023 show the firm employed 78 staff and 138 in 2022.

Cabinet minister Ivan McKee, left, during his tenure as minister for business, with Adam Taylor, right, during a visit to VeriCall in 2019.

VeriCall was overdue in filing its most recent accounts, to June 2024, before being liquidated on September 1.

It remains unclear how many employees were still working with VeriCall when it was liquidated.

Neil Charles Money of Leicester-based CBA Business Solutions was appointed liquidator following a general meeting in September.

Adam Taylor declined to comment when approached by The Courier, only saying any questions would have to be directed towards the liquidator.

Liquidators CBA Business Solutions did not respond to any request for comment.

VeriCall’s Scottish Enterprise investment

The company operated out of Kirkcaldy, but its registered office was on the Isle of Dogs in London.

Scottish Enterprise awarded VeriCall more than £1 million from the public purse in 2019 to set up its base of operations in Kirkcaldy.

The regional selective assistance grant was done in partnership with Fife Council to attract VeriCall to the Kingdom.

Lomond House in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

VeriCall took on the space left empty at Lomond House following the collapse of Havelock.

Havelock itself went bust into administration 2018 before collapsing in 2019, with the loss of around 350 jobs.

