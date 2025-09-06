What Dundonian Andy Lothian learned about himself building £100m global business Insights

Andy Lothian has just celebrated his 60th birthday, a milestone that got him thinking about the mark he has made on the world.

The internationally renowned Dundee entrepreneur, CEO of Insights Group, also recently became a grandfather for the first time.

He is hugely proud of his success in the business world – employing more than 650 staff globally, with an annual turnover of almost £100 million.

However, in an exclusive interview with The Courier, Andy revealed his role as a parent – and now grandparent – has been his most significant.

The four children he shares with his beloved wife Jane have all now flown the nest but juggling the early years of Insights with fatherly duties taught him a valuable lesson.

Parenthood also fuelled his passion for people development and enabling individuals to better understand themselves and others – Insights’ core values.

“I firmly believe in leaving things a little better than you found them and having children strengthened this belief,” Andy said.

“Having my own family showed me what is truly important in life and why it is so important that we understand ourselves and others around us.

“I hope that is my legacy.”

History of Insights

Insights might now be one of Dundee’s biggest global success stories, but it started small.

Andy and his father Andi founded the company in their home city of Dundee more than three decades ago in 1993.

Inspired by an American personal development guru, they were keen to bring the ethos to firms in the UK.

In 1997, the father-and-son team ran their first ever Insights Discovery workshop and the four-colour psychometric tool the business is now famous for – cool blue, fiery red, sunshine yellow, earth green – was born.

At the dawn of the new Millennium, Insights put down roots in the United States before expanding to countries around the globe.

It now has more than 650 employees – 240 of which work at the Dundee headquarters – and a community of thousands of practitioners.

Clients include multinational conglomerates such as Microsoft, Pepsi and Samsung.

However, Andy is particularly proud that the NHS successfully utilised Insights Discovery to help reduce absence rates.

After the pandemic fundamentally changed the way people worked, Insights also underwent a dramatic transformation, and the Insights programmes can now be delivered digitally and in person.

Born in Dundee’s west end, Andy had a “very normal” upbringing, attending St John’s High School.

The eldest son of a large family, expectations for him to achieve were high from the start.

He recalls his maternal grandfather – a foreman of Dundee Corporation buses – telling him aged five, “Andrew, there is no such word as can’t”.

Pressure to be the golden child

His father, Andi – who famously brought the Beatles to the Caird Hall in the Sixties – also pushed him to be the very best he could.

Andy said: “My dad always had high expectations of me. I was the eldest son and I had to be the golden child.

“Like many young men whose dads are big characters, I wanted to live up to my dad’s expectations.

“I looked up to him enormously and he certainly inspired me to work hard.”

When it came to working together, the pair were forced to see each other as equals – which took some time.

Andy, one of the youngest people to achieve an MBA, continued: “Building the business together, there were definitely ups and downs and some interesting conversations about control.

“But he was and always will be my hero and we made it work because we did it together and learned more about each other.

“Insights’ key purpose is to create a world where people understand themselves and others and encourage the good of the other.

“Knowing how people are different can really help us work together.

“There are times when precise, structured cool blue energy needs to be front and centre.

“In other roles, such as caring roles, patient earth green personalities are important.

“In a world that is seeing so much destruction, it is more important than ever that we understand each other.”

What Insights colour is Andy Lothian?

Andy admits that at 60, he is “still finding out more about who I am”.

But, according to the Insights Discovery methodology, his predominant colour is fiery red – with purposeful, competitive, demanding, determined and strong-willed characteristics.

Andy’s love for Dundee brought him home from a career in London to start Insights and also drives him to succeed.

He is passionate about providing jobs in the city and giving back to the local community.

In recent years, he has chaired Dundee Heritage Trust, custodian of Captain Scott’s RRS Discovery, and has been a member of the Dundee City Strategic Advisory Group.

He has also worked closely with The University of Dundee Centre for Entrepreneurship.

He said: “Dundee is home, my story and my identity.

“We Dundonians have great pride in our modesty but also fight for what we believe in.”

Despite being a multi-millionaire, Andy was keen to ensure his children, who attended the High School of Dundee, did not become “entitled”.

He revealed: “My kids don’t have any sense of entitlement and don’t live their lives expecting to come into money.

“They have each worked hard and I am so proud of them for that.

“When we started Insights, we relied on my wife Jane’s salary as a dentist to pay the bills.

“We are a team and have taught our children nothing is guaranteed, and you need to work hard to secure your future.”

Never away for more than “four sleeps”

He added: “When we had a recent birthday celebration, we found ourselves talking about what we stand for as a family.

“The kids came back with the importance of leaving the world a little better than we found it, expecting nothing and appreciating the little things – and that made me happy.

“It is so inspiring to see young people become really good human beings.”

He continued: “When our first child was born, I was travelling a lot.

“I remember coming back from one trip and she suddenly seemed so much bigger and from then on I set a rule that I wouldn’t be away for more than four sleeps or more than one weekend day a month.

“It wasn’t easy but I am so glad I did it as being a father was my most important job.

“Becoming a grandfather 10 months ago was a huge joy. I know how quickly the baby years go and the little moments are so precious.”

Feet off the ground

Entering his 7th decade, Andy is looking to the future – but not yet retirement.

He has exciting plans for Insights, including further digital transformation and expanding opportunities in new geographical areas, including Poland and Australia.

He is “planning for succession” but adds: “In a family business, do you really let go?”

Heading off to watch his grandson’s swimming lesson, he admits he is determined to make the most of the “little things”.

A keen pilot, he also hopes to spend more time with his feet not touching the ground.