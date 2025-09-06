Dundee’s Little Things Cafe closes after six years of trading

A Dundee city centre cafe has closed down after six years in business.

Little Things Cafe on Reform Street made the announcement on social media, with a sign put on the door to confirm the closure.

Owners Lisa Shek-Munro and her husband Lindsay, a business consultant, said the venture had been “more than just a cafe” but difficult trading conditions had left them with no option but to close.

The announcement comes after the business celebrated its sixth birthday in June and revamped its menu.

Little Things Cafe in Dundee closing ‘with a heavy heart’

Lisa said: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce Little Things Cafe has come to the end of its journey and we have decided to close for good – with immediate effect.

“This has been a very difficult decision but the current economic and trading conditions have made it no longer feasible to stay open.

“For the past six years, Little Things has been more than just a cafe.

“It’s been a huge part of our family’s life – a place of community, laughter and connection.

“We have had the most amazing customers and a team that has made it feel like a real family.

“Now, as a family, we have decided to set our sights on new goals and close the doors one last time.

“This fantastic journey wouldn’t have been possible without every single one of you.

“Thank you for all the support you have given us over the years and for all the moments of fun and laughter.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Dozens of people have expressed their sadness that the cafe has closed.

The business has been approached for comment.