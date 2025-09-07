Former restaurant near Broughty Ferry beach to become Pilates studio

A former restaurant near Broughty Ferry beach is set to become a Pilates studio.

Sandbanks Brasserie on Brook Street closed suddenly in February this year.

The venue had been run by former Masterchef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott and his wife Kelly since May 2023.

Now, a sign has been put on the door of the building advertising the opening of a new Pilates studio.

The firm behind the plans is Nutrio Physio and Pilates, which is already an established business run by Ailsa Bell.

The company’s website advertises one-to-one studio Pilates sessions tailored to clients’ specific needs, with each session “adjusted to suit exactly how you feel on that day”.

It also offers physiotherapy services.

An opening date has not been confirmed, but the sign teases that a “big reveal” is “coming soon”.

The Courier has approached Ms Bell for comment.

The building was formerly the Tayberry restaurant until it was taken over by Mr Scott in 2023.

Mystery surrounded the reasons for the closure of the restaurant earlier this year, with no announcements made to customers.

It came six months after Mr Scott vowed to keep Sandbanks open despite the company that owned it being forced into liquidation.

Mr Scott did not respond to requests for comment from The Courier at the time.

Elsewhere in Broughty Ferry, the future of The Anchor pub is mired in uncertainty after “legal issues” held up plans for it to be reopened under a new tenant.