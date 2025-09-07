Former restaurant near Broughty Ferry beach to become Pilates studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former restaurant near Broughty Ferry beach to become Pilates studio

Sandbanks Brasserie has been empty since it closed down earlier this year.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Sandbanks Brasserie closed suddenly in February. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
A former restaurant near Broughty Ferry beach is set to become a Pilates studio.

Sandbanks Brasserie on Brook Street closed suddenly in February this year.

The venue had been run by former Masterchef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott and his wife Kelly since May 2023.

Now, a sign has been put on the door of the building advertising the opening of a new Pilates studio.

The firm behind the plans is Nutrio Physio and Pilates, which is already an established business run by Ailsa Bell.

The sign on the door of the former Sandbanks Brasserie. Image: Supplied

The company’s website advertises one-to-one studio Pilates sessions tailored to clients’ specific needs, with each session “adjusted to suit exactly how you feel on that day”.

It also offers physiotherapy services.

An opening date has not been confirmed, but the sign teases that a “big reveal” is “coming soon”.

The Courier has approached Ms Bell for comment.

The building was formerly the Tayberry restaurant until it was taken over by Mr Scott in 2023.

Kelly and Jamie Scott in the Sandbanks Brasserie. Image: Jamie Scott

Mystery surrounded the reasons for the closure of the restaurant earlier this year, with no announcements made to customers.

It came six months after Mr Scott vowed to keep Sandbanks open despite the company that owned it being forced into liquidation.

Mr Scott did not respond to requests for comment from The Courier at the time.

Elsewhere in Broughty Ferry, the future of The Anchor pub is mired in uncertainty after “legal issues” held up plans for it to be reopened under a new tenant.

Conversation