Brechin flower shop closing after more than 40 years

A Brechin flower shop is closing down after more than 40 years in business.

Les Turriff Florist on St David Street will close on September 27.

In a post on Facebook, the business said a combination of “increasing costs” and fewer customers was behind the decision.

Les Turriff Florist was founded in Montrose in 1977 and opened a Brechin shop in 1983, originally on Market Street before moving to the current premises.

The company also has a home delivery service.

Les Turrif Florist closure announced ‘with a heavy heart’

The Facebook announcement said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to close our shop.

“Sadly, with increasing costs and decreasing footfall, the business is no longer viable.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our many wonderful customers who have remained loyal to us through the years.

“We have been fortunate to work with some amazing people and cannot thank them enough for all their hard work and dedication above and beyond.

“Our last trading day will be Saturday September 27.”

Customers say closure of florist a ‘big loss to Brechin’

Dozens of customers have expressed their sadness at the news.

One said: “Will be very sorry to see you go.

“I remember the shop being there when I was at high school.

“Will be lost without your service delivering to the grave side.”

Another described it as a “big loss to Brechin“.

One other customer wrote: “You’ve served the community for a long time and given great service.”