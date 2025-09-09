EXCLUSIVE: McGill administration raises just £186k for creditors owed millions by Dundee firm

Three years after the collapse of Dundee firm McGill, the administration process has ended with just £185,689 paid to creditors.

After weeks of speculation, construction services firm McGill went into administration in August 2022, with the loss of 100 jobs.

Claims worth millions of pounds were made to the administrators, but the process has ended with only former employees receiving any cash.

HMRC put forward a claim of £1,373,000 and Bank of Scotland claimed £598,900 while unsecured creditors made claims of almost £4 million. They will receive nothing.

Meanwhile, Leonard Curtis, whose staff oversaw the administration process, has been paid £325,700.

McGill went into administration in January 2019.

Its assets were acquired from administration by local businessman Graeme Carling before it failed again three years’ later.

McGill administration process

The administrators were tasked with the job of liquidating the assets of McGill Facilities Management Ltd to pay those owed money.

£235,500 was raised from the sale of vehicles and £425,600 from debts owed to the business.

The administrators sold the fire and security arm of the business for £36,500 in a pre-pack deal which also reduced the redundancy payment liability.

This business, now known as SPG Integrated, has since achieved annual sales of £2m.

Combined with smaller sums like bank interest and sale of tools, the total raised was £734,500.

The costs of the administration, including Leonard Curtis and other agents’ fees, has totalled £544,600. There was also a £4,200 charge for financed vehicles.

This left just £185,689 for creditors.

Former employees’ payment

All of these funds have gone to the preferential creditors – former employees owed pay.

The final report by the administrators states: “The only category of claims which have preferential status are those of employees in respect of wages, accrued holiday pay and certain pension contributions.

“During the period under review a final proof of debt form has been received from the Redundancy Payments Office detailing a preferential claim of £115,393.

“In addition to this there were employee residual claims totalling £98,824… resulting in total preferential claims of £214,217.

“On 19 August 2025, a distribution totalling £185,688, equating to approximately 86.7p/£ on admitted claims… was paid.”

Other owed money

HMRC’s claim totals £1,373,000 of which VAT was £184,200 and PAYE was £1,189,000.

Bank of Scotland, which had a bond and floating charge, made a claim for £588,900.

More than 100 claims were made by unsecured creditors totalling £3,988,000.

The report adds: “There are insufficient asset realisations to allow any further dividends to be made to any class of creditors.”