EXCLUSIVE: McGill administration raises just £186k for creditors owed millions by Dundee firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: McGill administration raises just £186k for creditors owed millions by Dundee firm

Three years after the collapse of the business, the administration process has ended.

McGill in Harrison Road, Dundee.
McGill in Harrison Road, Dundee.
By Rob McLaren

Three years after the collapse of Dundee firm McGill, the administration process has ended with just £185,689 paid to creditors.

After weeks of speculation, construction services firm McGill went into administration in August 2022, with the loss of 100 jobs.

Claims worth millions of pounds were made to the administrators, but the process has ended with only former employees receiving any cash.

HMRC put forward a claim of £1,373,000 and Bank of Scotland claimed £598,900 while unsecured creditors made claims of almost £4 million. They will receive nothing.

Meanwhile, Leonard Curtis, whose staff oversaw the administration process, has been paid £325,700.

McGill went into administration in January 2019.

Its assets were acquired from administration by local businessman Graeme Carling before it failed again three years’ later.

McGill administration process

The administrators were tasked with the job of liquidating the assets of McGill Facilities Management Ltd to pay those owed money.

£235,500 was raised from the sale of vehicles and £425,600 from debts owed to the business.

The administrators sold the fire and security arm of the business for £36,500 in a pre-pack deal which also reduced the redundancy payment liability.

This business, now known as SPG Integrated, has since achieved annual sales of £2m.

Dundee businessman Graeme Carling. Image: United Capital.

Combined with smaller sums like bank interest and sale of tools, the total raised was £734,500.

The costs of the administration, including Leonard Curtis and other agents’ fees, has totalled £544,600. There was also a £4,200 charge for financed vehicles.

This left just £185,689 for creditors.

Former employees’ payment

All of these funds have gone to the preferential creditors – former employees owed pay.

The final report by the administrators states: “The only category of claims which have preferential status are those of employees in respect of wages, accrued holiday pay and certain pension contributions.

A McGill van at the former Harrison Road headquarters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“During the period under review a final proof of debt form has been received from the Redundancy Payments Office detailing a preferential claim of £115,393.

“In addition to this there were employee residual claims totalling £98,824… resulting in total preferential claims of £214,217.

“On 19 August 2025, a distribution totalling £185,688, equating to approximately 86.7p/£ on admitted claims… was paid.”

Other owed money

HMRC’s claim totals £1,373,000 of which VAT was £184,200 and PAYE was £1,189,000.

Bank of Scotland, which had a bond and floating charge, made a claim for £588,900.

More than 100 claims were made by unsecured creditors totalling £3,988,000.

The report adds: “There are insufficient asset realisations to allow any further dividends to be made to any class of creditors.”

More from Business

Duncan Alexander, 71 Brewing managing director, with Karen Knowles, founder of Bon Accord. Image: Grant Anderson
Historic Arbroath soft drinks brand Bon Accord acquired by Dundee brewery
Some of Stirling's main shopping streets have more vacant units than others. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
How many Stirling city centre shop units are sitting empty?
The Les Turriff Florist store on St David Street in Brechin. Image: Google Maps
Brechin flower shop closing after more than 40 years
Adam Taylor, founder and managing director of VeriCall.
Fife call centre which claimed to employ 450 people liquidated with all jobs lost
9
Sandbanks Brasserie closed suddenly in February. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Former restaurant near Broughty Ferry beach to become Pilates studio
9
Dr Sam Elassar in his Monifieth surgery, Aesthetica Dental Implants. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee dentist invests £500k to open new implant clinic in Monifieth
2
Little Things Cafe has closed. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee’s Little Things Cafe closes after six years of trading
The famous claret jug in front of the distinctive Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: PA/TheOpen.com
What else does Carnoustie Links own as price paid for world’s second oldest golf…
Insights Group CEO Andy Lothian in office
What Dundonian Andy Lothian learned about himself building £100m global business Insights
German Doner Kebab is up for let. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling German Doner Kebab shuts for good

Conversation