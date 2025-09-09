Historic Arbroath soft drinks brand Bon Accord acquired by Dundee brewery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Arbroath soft drinks brand Bon Accord acquired by Dundee brewery

The 120-year-old iconic brand will continue under new ownership.

By Kelly Wilson
Duncan Alexander, 71 Brewing managing director, with Karen Knowles, founder of Bon Accord. Image: Grant Anderson
Duncan Alexander, 71 Brewing managing director, with Karen Knowles, founder of Bon Accord. Image: Grant Anderson

A Dundee brewery has acquired Arbroath-founded soft drinks firm Bon Accord in a move it says creates a “major new force in Scotland’s craft drinks sector”.

71 Brewing has taken over Bon Accord Soft Drinks, the family-founded company known for its naturally sweetened sodas, for an undisclosed sum.

It said the deal will allow the combined business to drive revenue, expand distribution, and allow new product development.

The brand was born in Arbroath in 1903 and went on to become one of Scotland’s leading soft drink manufacturers before it closed in 2000.

The 120-year-old brand was relaunched and refreshed by Karen Knowles, the great-great-granddaughter of its Robb family founders, in 2016.

Create a ‘stronger drinks company’

Karen believes the acquisition was a natural next step for the firm.

She said: “Now is the right time for this transition. We’ve had nine successful years of growth, building a brand founded by my great-great-grandfather in 1903, which places wellbeing and better-for-you drinks at the heart of everything we do.

“Partnering with 71 Brewing expands our operational capacity and allows us to scale, innovate, and reach new audiences with even greater impact.”

Nathan Burrough and Karen Knowles of Bon Accord Soft Drinks.
Nathan Burrough and Karen Knowles of Bon Accord Soft Drinks. Image: Four Media Group

71 Brewing said the acquisition is a key step in diversifying their product range, strengthening their premium portfolio, and expanding market share across retail, hospitality, and export markets.

Duncan Alexander, 71 Brewing managing director, said: “The merger presents a unique opportunity to work with an established, opportunity-rich brand that shares our values.

“Bon Accord’s ethos of craft and quality mirrors our own, and their premium soft drinks are a perfect complement to our beer portfolio.

“Together, we’re creating a stronger, more versatile drinks company that reflects Scotland’s creativity and ambition.”

Bon Accord Soft Drinks history

The brand was founded in Arbroath in 1903 by brothers Thomas and David Robb.

It had depots in Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh, starting points for a fleet of trucks carrying crates of clanking glass bottles of fizzy pop for home deliveries throughout Scotland.

But, due to the growth of supermarkets and the switch to plastic packaging, the company closed in 2000.

Former Bon Accord juice factory in Aberdeen’s Torry area. Image: Google Maps

Plans are now underway for the former factory in Aberdeen’s Greyhope Road to be transformed into a whisky distillery.

Ms Knowles worked in the food industry for 10 years before coming up with the idea to reinvent the family business.

She and Nathan Burrough launched their firm, Bon Accord Soft Drinks, in 2016.

