EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews takeaway to rebrand after former owner’s sex attack conviction

The new owner of a St Andrews takeaway is rebranding the business after its disgraced former boss was convicted of a sex attack on a teenager.

Theo Kalopedis, who took over Big Boss earlier this year, wants to change the name of the Bell Street takeaway to distance it from the previous owner.

It comes after former owner Ugur ‘Jack’ Emre was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at the takeaway.

The businessman, who claimed to be one of the most famous people in St Andrews during his trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, committed a number of offences at Big Boss and ice cream shop Little Boss.

The now-17-year-old victim, who cannot be named due to her age, told The Courier of her anger after Emre was released on bail as he awaits sentencing in October.

Theo, who moved up from Derby and took over the business in April, says there is a “very obvious reason” for the rebrand.

The 34-year-old said: “Since we took over the business, the last six months have been absolutely crazy.

New owners bring forward plans for Big Boss name change

“When we purchased the business from Jack, we had absolutely no idea of the sexual assault allegations he was facing.

“At first, we didn’t want to change the name straight away because Big Boss is such a recognisable name and strong brand in St Andrews.

“However, in recent months, that has obviously changed, and therefore we have brought forward plans to change the name.”

Theo says the takeover has been in the works for “about a year” after he visited Big Boss while playing golf in St Andrews.

He said: “I came up for a golf trip around a year ago and visited Big Boss.

“Jack happened to be working at the time, and as someone with a background in chip shops, we started ‘talking shop’.

“One thing led to another, and I asked if he would be interested in selling the place.”

Theo says Emre was keen for the sale to go through quickly, but he did not know why at the time.

He admits many customers have asked if Emre is still involved in the business following his conviction, which he firmly denies.

Big Boss takeaway to undergo golf-themed rebrand

He insists that Emre no longer has anything to do with the business, and he “can’t remember” the last time he saw him.

Emre was also convicted of two charges relating to licensing and supplying children with alcohol, as well as forcing young staff members to work during a restricted time.

At a Fife Council licensing committee meeting held in January, a new late-hours catering licence was applied for at the Bell Street premises by Leicester-based SNEM Ltd.

The application was approved on the condition that the previous licenceholder, Emre, was not involved in, or working at, the premises at any time.

Big Boss will be rebranded to Birdies once a planning application to change the sign has been approved.

The takeaway has been transformed inside and is full of memorabilia collected by “golf-obsessed” Theo.

The businessman added: “The name obviously comes from my love of golf.

“What better location to have a golf-themed takeaway than in the heart of St Andrews?

“This place is paradise to me.

“My family have had a background in chip shops since my grandparents moved from Cyprus. We are very much a family business.”