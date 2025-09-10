EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews takeaway to rebrand after former owner’s sex attack conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews takeaway to rebrand after former owner’s sex attack conviction

Theo Kalopedis now owns Big Boss takeaway - soon to be called Birdies - which used to be run by Ugur Emre.

Owner Theo Kalopedis and staff member Tasos Demetriou inside the St Andrews takeaway.
Current owner Theo Kalopedis and staff member Tasos Demetriou inside the Bell Street takeaway. Image: Theo Kalopedis
By Andrew Robson

The new owner of a St Andrews takeaway is rebranding the business after its disgraced former boss was convicted of a sex attack on a teenager.

Theo Kalopedis, who took over Big Boss earlier this year, wants to change the name of the Bell Street takeaway to distance it from the previous owner.

It comes after former owner Ugur ‘Jack’ Emre was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at the takeaway.

The businessman, who claimed to be one of the most famous people in St Andrews during his trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, committed a number of offences at Big Boss and ice cream shop Little Boss.

Ugur 'Jack' Emre, the disgraced former owner of Big Boss takeaway, points towards the front of the shop
Ugur ‘Jack’ Emre, the disgraced former owner of Big Boss takeaway. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The now-17-year-old victim, who cannot be named due to her age, told The Courier of her anger after Emre was released on bail as he awaits sentencing in October.

Theo, who moved up from Derby and took over the business in April, says there is a “very obvious reason” for the rebrand.

The 34-year-old said: “Since we took over the business, the last six months have been absolutely crazy.

New owners bring forward plans for Big Boss name change

“When we purchased the business from Jack, we had absolutely no idea of the sexual assault allegations he was facing.

“At first, we didn’t want to change the name straight away because Big Boss is such a recognisable name and strong brand in St Andrews.

“However, in recent months, that has obviously changed, and therefore we have brought forward plans to change the name.”

Theo says the takeover has been in the works for “about a year” after he visited Big Boss while playing golf in St Andrews.

Theo Kalopedis with his arm round his mum Margaret Kalopedis, both wearing aprons
Theo with his mum, Margaret Kalopedis. Image: Theo Kalopedis

He said: “I came up for a golf trip around a year ago and visited Big Boss.

“Jack happened to be working at the time, and as someone with a background in chip shops, we started ‘talking shop’.

“One thing led to another, and I asked if he would be interested in selling the place.”

Theo says Emre was keen for the sale to go through quickly, but he did not know why at the time.

He admits many customers have asked if Emre is still involved in the business following his conviction, which he firmly denies.

Big Boss takeaway to undergo golf-themed rebrand

He insists that Emre no longer has anything to do with the business, and he “can’t remember” the last time he saw him.

Emre was also convicted of two charges relating to licensing and supplying children with alcohol, as well as forcing young staff members to work during a restricted time.

At a Fife Council licensing committee meeting held in January, a new late-hours catering licence was applied for at the Bell Street premises by Leicester-based SNEM Ltd.

The application was approved on the condition that the previous licenceholder, Emre, was not involved in, or working at, the premises at any time.

The outside of the takeaway showing the new name Birdies
Plans have been submitted to change the signs outside. Image: Fife Council planning portal

Big Boss will be rebranded to Birdies once a planning application to change the sign has been approved.

The takeaway has been transformed inside and is full of memorabilia collected by “golf-obsessed” Theo.

The businessman added: “The name obviously comes from my love of golf.

“What better location to have a golf-themed takeaway than in the heart of St Andrews?

“This place is paradise to me.

“My family have had a background in chip shops since my grandparents moved from Cyprus. We are very much a family business.”

